Linderbaum anxious to prove his critics wrong

In selecting Tyler Linderbaum in the first round of the NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens chose technique over the tape measure.

During a news conference that followed Thursday’s selection of the Iowa center as the 25th overall pick in this year’s draft, Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta called Linderbaum “one of the most enjoyable football players to watch this year.’’

While Linderbaum may have not met all of the measurables some NFL teams go by as they build an offensive line – he was criticized for his arm length, DeCosta based his observation on watching the Hawkeyes’ unanimous consensus all-American and Rimington Trophy winner work.

“You’re talking about one of the best technicians. Strong. Physical. Tough. Quick footed,’’ DeCosta said. “Somebody said it on TV, I think, if he was an inch taller and his arms were a half-inch longer he would have been a top-five pick and I believe that.’’

Introduced by the Ravens at a news conference in Baltimore on Friday afternoon, Linderbaum said he is anxious to prove that.

“I knew when I declared (for the draft) that somebody would find something bad with me, something to criticize. At the end of the day, it’s about how you go out on the field and play football,’’ Linderbaum said.

“Everyone has opinions and they are entitled to them, but I do know I can play football.’’

Baltimore director of player personnel Joe Hortiz said the Ravens’ questions about Linderbaum’s size were answered by watching how the 6-foot-2, 297-pound Hawkeye dealt with larger players he lined up against during his time at Iowa.

“He’s not the biggest guy. He gets on guys. You guys saw the highlights, that’s him every play,’’ Hortiz said. “Big guys don’t affect him. He can leverage guys. You saw the wrestling. He’s just a tremendous athlete, knows how to play the position, knows how to get his body in the right spot and then he just consistently works at maintaining his blocks.’’

Hortiz pointed to tape showing Linderbaum blocking three players on one play.

“He’s a lot of fun to watch,’’ Hortiz said.

DeCosta went on to echo something other NFL personnel said Linderbaum prior to the 6-foot-2, 297-pound Hawkeye becoming the fifth Iowa offensive lineman since Kirk Ferentz’s arrival in 1999 to be taken in the first round of the draft.

“He’s probably one of the better centers we’ve seen come out in a long time,’’ DeCosta said. “It filled a huge need for us.’’

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he expects Linderbaum to “come in and start,’’ allowing Baltimore to move Patrick Mekari to move to a guard position or return to his swing tackle role.

Baltimore had a need at center after losing last year’s starter at the position, Bradley Bozeman, during free agency when he signed with Carolina.

“When you add a really good player, a top player, into the top of the depth chart, the whole depth chart just kind of filters out in a great way,’’ Harbaugh said, adding that the physical, aggressive attitude Linderbaum brings to the field is perfect for what Baltimore is trying to develop with its front five.

“The thing we are trying to do is be a physical, punishing offensive line. We want that kind of a mindset in our group and that’s what Tyler Linderbaum brings to us.’’

Linderbaum said he was excited to learn as much as he can as quickly as he can about his new teammates.

He believes he is a good fit for the way the Ravens like to play.

“I know you have got to be tough and gritty at the point of attack and I feel like that is something I dod a good job of,’’ Linderbaum said. “I’m excited to get to know the guys and see what I can do to help this team.’’

Linderbaum, accompanied by his parents and girlfriend on the trip to Baltimore, welcomes the start of the next chapter of his playing career.

“I’m excited to be a Raven. I’m excited to be here. I think I have a great opportunity,’’ Linderbaum said.

He had spoken with former Baltimore and Iowa offensive lineman, 13-year NFL starter Marshal Yanda, about the Ravens organization even before Baltimore chose him Thursday night.

“I’ve been in contact with Marshal,’’ Linderbaum said. “He’s a great guy. He was always in the facility (at Iowa) working out in the offseason and to see his work ethic as a young guy, he was someone who was where you wanted to be. I tried to learn as much as I can from him.’’

