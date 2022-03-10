Linderbaum, Campbell share top Hawkeye honors

Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum and linebacker Jack Campbell have been as the Roy J. Carver Most Valuable Players for the 2021 Iowa football season.

Awards for the Hawkeyes’ 10-4 season were announced Thursday by coach Kirk Ferentz and a pair of Quad-City area natives, offensive lineman Luke Empen and former Hawkeye Joe Conklin, were among those honored.

A 35-game starter over the past three seasons, Linderbaum became the 12th player in Iowa history to earn consensus all-American honors, was named the Big Ten offensive lineman of the year and is Iowa’s first Rimington Trophy winner.

Campbell, a junior from Cedar Falls, Iowa, led Iowa with 143 tackles, the most by a Hawkeye since Pat Angerer recorded 145 in 2009 and the fifth-highest total in program history. An all-Big Ten selection, he earned second-team all-American honors.

Linderbaum, Campbell, senior defensive backs Matt Hankins and Jack Koerner and senior kicker Caleb Shudak were named permanent captains for the team.

The Hayden Fry Award, presented to team members who show exemplary leadership and dedication, was presented to Linderbaum, Campbell, Hankins, Koerner, Zach VanValkenburg and Henry Marchese.

Koerner, Shudak, Kyler Schott and Charlie Jones shared the Brett Greenwood Award, which also recognizes former Hawkeyes annually. From Iowa’s 2009 team, defensive lineman Travis Meade and Conklin, a Davenport Assumption graduate and former Hawkeye defensive back, were recognized.

Shudak, who also received the Forest Evashevski Academic Achievement Award, and Jones shared the Reggie Roby Special Teams Award.

Empen, a senior from Northeast High School in Goose Lake, was among Hawkeyes who received a Team Leader Award for his weekly scout team contributions.

