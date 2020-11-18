Linderbaum evolves into Hawkeyes' next big thing

Even going back to the preseason, Linderbaum said his focus has remained centered on doing what he can to help Iowa compete as a team.

“I learned a lot in my first season, but even with a year under my belt on the offensive line, I feel like I still have a lot to learn,’’ he said. “When I look at tape, I see things I can do better and need to do better to help the team.’’

As Iowa works toward Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game at Penn State, Linderbaum continues to work to help the Hawkeyes develop greater offensive consistency.

“We have a good group of guys up front who understand what it takes to work together, understand the tempo that you have to play with and how you have to practice if you want to get things done on game day,’’ Linderbaum said. “We’ve had a lot of guys step up and I’m anxious to see where it all can lead when we work together as one.’’

Iowa has taken steps in that direction in the past two weeks, turning an 0-2 start to the season into the 2-2 record it will take into the match-up with the Nittany Lions.

The Hawkeyes’ ground game has gained traction in the past two weeks, following a 77-yard rushing effort against Northwestern by collecting 226 and 235 rushing yards in wins over Michigan State and Minnesota.