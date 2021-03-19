Linderbaum, Nixon share Hawkeye MVP honors

A pair of underclass linemen who led the Iowa football team to a 6-2 record in the unique 2020 season have been selected as co-recipients of the Roy J. Carver Most Valuable Player Award for the season.
Junior center Tyler Linderbaum and junior defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon shared the honor that was presented during a virtual ceremony Thursday night that replaced the team’s traditional awards banquet.
Linderbaum has started the past 21 games at center over the past two seasons since shifting from a spot on the defensive line. Iowa averaged 31.8 points and 368.6 yards last season and has a 16-5 record with Linderbaum starting in the middle of Iowa’s offensive front.
Nixon moved into the lineup at defensive tackle last season and thrived, earning consensus all-American honors and being selected the Big Ten defensive player of the year and defensive lineman of the year. Nixon led the Big Ten with 13 tackles for a loss and his 45 tackles were the most among defensive linemen in the conference.
Permanent team captains for the 2020 season were also announced with Linderbaum and running back Mekhi Sargent representing the offense, end Chauncey Golston and linebacker Nick Niemann representing the defense and kicker Keith Duncan chosen as the special teams representative.
Duncan, Golston, Linderbaum and Niemann also shared the Hayden Fry Award, presented to team members who show exemplary leadership and dedication throughout the year.
The Reggie Roby Special Teams Award was shared by Duncan and freshman punter Tory Taylor as specialists and Terry Roberts for his overall play.
Duncan also received the Forest Evashevski Academic Achievement Award and was selected as the recipient of the Brett Greenwood Award, which honors the former Iowa defensive back.
Established in 2011, the Greenwood Award also recognizes former Hawkeyes, one year at a time for each season Kirk Ferentz has led the program. Rob Bruggeman and Gavin McGrath from the 2007-08 season received this year’s honors.
The Hawkeyes’ Cole Banwart and Jack Koener shared the comeback player of the year award while Jack Plumb, Barrington Wade and Kyler Fisher earned the next man in award.
Coaches Appreciation Awards were presented to Shaun Beyer, Alaric Jackson, Matt Hankins, Jack Heflin, Austin Schulte, Caleb Shudak, Henry Marchese, Turner Pallissard and Sargent.
The football program medical staff was presented the Bump Elliott Appreciation Award, honoring Dr. Andy Peterson, Kammy Powell, Sara Smith, Cole Reese and Tony Berger for their work during the season impacted by COVID-19.
Amy Thomas, an office assistant for the Iowa football program since 1979 before her retirement on Feb. 1, received the Distinguished Service Award.