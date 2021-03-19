Linderbaum, Nixon share Hawkeye MVP honors

A pair of underclass linemen who led the Iowa football team to a 6-2 record in the unique 2020 season have been selected as co-recipients of the Roy J. Carver Most Valuable Player Award for the season.

Junior center Tyler Linderbaum and junior defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon shared the honor that was presented during a virtual ceremony Thursday night that replaced the team’s traditional awards banquet.

Linderbaum has started the past 21 games at center over the past two seasons since shifting from a spot on the defensive line. Iowa averaged 31.8 points and 368.6 yards last season and has a 16-5 record with Linderbaum starting in the middle of Iowa’s offensive front.

Nixon moved into the lineup at defensive tackle last season and thrived, earning consensus all-American honors and being selected the Big Ten defensive player of the year and defensive lineman of the year. Nixon led the Big Ten with 13 tackles for a loss and his 45 tackles were the most among defensive linemen in the conference.

Permanent team captains for the 2020 season were also announced with Linderbaum and running back Mekhi Sargent representing the offense, end Chauncey Golston and linebacker Nick Niemann representing the defense and kicker Keith Duncan chosen as the special teams representative.