Linderbaum will stick with Hawkeyes

Tyler Linderbaum has dreams of one day playing in the NFL.

That day hasn’t arrived.

The draft-eligible Iowa center plans to call the heart of the Hawkeye offensive line home for at least one more season, announcing his decision to return for the 2021 season on social media on Thursday.

“The 2020 season was both challenging and incredibly rewarding. I had the best time playing football with great teammates and coaches who are invested in making me a better football player and a better person,’’ Linderbaum wrote.

“The chance to play football in the NFL is a dream of mine, but I am not done being an Iowa Hawkeye.’’

Linderbaum earned all-American and first-team all-Big Ten honors for his work as a second-year starter on the Hawkeye offensive line during Iowa’s recently-completed 6-2 season.

The 6-foot-3, 289-pound sophomore from Solon, Iowa, cited a desire to continue to improve his skills and extend his college experience as the reason he will return to Iowa.

Linderbaum joined the Hawkeyes as a defensive lineman, redshirting in 2018 before being moved to center during Outback Bowl preparations at the end of that season.