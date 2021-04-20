Line makeover creates 'healthy' Hawkeye pressure

Iowa has typically rotated at least eight players at the four positions in recent seasons, preparing younger players to do what Waggoner and Shannon want to do now as they work toward the start of their junior seasons.

“We’ve had a lot of guys that have done things the right way around here. I think of that group my freshman year – Anthony, Matt, Parker, Sam, all those guys – not only on the field but off of the field they showed us how to do things professionally and the right way,’’ said Waggoner, a 6-foot-5, 271-pound end from West Des Moines Dowling.

“And then, A.J. and Chauncey and others carried that on. I learned a lot from those guys about just how to compete.’’

Both Waggoner and Shannon, a 6-0, 288-pound Aurora, Ill., native who prepped at Oswego, redshirted as freshmen in 2018.

Shannon recalls going up against offensive line starters Ross Reynolds and Keagan Render while playing on the scout team that fall.

“I got rolled,’’ he said.

But he learned, just as he continues to do on a daily basis this spring while lining up across from senior guard Kyler Schott and all-American center Tyler Linderbaum, who is preparing for his junior season.