Linemen lead Bees all-league picks

Success began in the trenches for the St. Ambrose football team this season, something reflected Friday when the Mid-States Football Association announced its all-conference teams.

Four Fighting Bees linemen — two on each side of the ball — were awarded first-team all-Midwest League recognition, the largest collection from any program in the conference.

Bernard Buhake and Ryan Zitkus, who both finished the season ranked among NAIA national leaders in sacks, repeated as all-conference selections for their work on the defensive line while offensive linemen Brian Ciciura and Jett Schmitt received all-league honors for the first time.

The four first-team selections were the most for the St. Ambrose program since five Fighting Bees were honored following the 2016 season.

Buhake, a second-team choice in 2018 and 2019, ranks third nationally with 16 tackles for a loss and his seven sacks were the eighth most among NAIA players for the delayed 2020 season. The senior from Arlington, Texas, finished with 43 tackles.