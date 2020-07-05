Local coaching legend Bob Reade passes away at age 87

As much respect as Reade earned for his coaching success, he was admired for being a gentleman and teacher off the field.

"There are few men greater or have had more of a positive impact on me than Coach Reade,” said former Viking standout Kurt Kreiter on a Sunday Twitter post after word got out of Reade's passing. “He demanded two simple rules: Obey the law and be a gentleman. He was an an incredible football mind and a better human being. I aspired to be like him. Incredible role model. RIP coach."

Current Augie head coach Steve Bell appreciated the chance to know Reade away from the football field and had a chance to learn a lot about the man.

“I would say that probably the biggest influence he had was on his players,” said Bell. “His former players, when they talk about him, it's always in a very, very, very, positive light. There was a lot of respect there. … It wasn't because he won, but because of the way he treated people.”

His football knowledge also had a huge influence on the game. He left his mark on the game all around the area and state as coaches attempted to replicate his vaunted Wing-T offense that steamrolled opponents.