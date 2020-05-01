Long charity event delayed by pandemic

"That would be ideal, but a lot of that is out of our control. As things evolve over the next few weeks and months, that will work itself out. If that cannot happen, plan B would be to put together some sort of online auction and go about it that way," Peterson said.

"Our sponsors have continued to be very supportive, which we’re grateful for, and we’re looking forward to another great Chuck Long Charity Auction when it does all come together."

The event, which carries the name of the record-setting Iowa quarterback, is one of several fundraising events benefiting the Children’s Therapy Center of the Quad-Cities which have been canceled or postponed in recent weeks because of the coronavirus situation and limitations on the size of gatherings.

It comes at a time when Peterson said the organization, which provides physical, occupational and speech therapy services to children with developmental disabilities in both Iowa and Illinois, is having more people come through its doors seeking assistance.

"With some parents losing jobs, we believe there will be more children needing help in the future," Peterson said. "We’ve been around for 71 years and we’re not going anywhere. We’ll be here for the kiddos, just like we always have."