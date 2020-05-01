Long charity event delayed by pandemic

The needs of the Children’s Therapy Center of the Quad-Cities remain as great as ever, but one of the organization’s major fundraising events has been postponed.
The 23rd annual Chuck Long Charity Auction, originally scheduled for Saturday night at Jumer’s Hotel and Casino in Rock Island, has been delayed because of COVID-19 pandemic.
The event has traditionally been held in early March but was moved to the May date this year after Long was named to the coaching staff of the St. Louis franchise in the upstart XFL, a professional football league which folded last month after many of its games were canceled because of the health crisis.
"We were excited about the new date and with it being the same day as the Kentucky Derby, the idea of the theme of Get Down and Derby had people pretty excited, so to have to postpone is disappointing for all of us," said Angie Peterson, president and CEO of the Children’s Therapy Center of the Quad-Cities.
The auction, which last year in brought in just under $200,000 of the $750,000 the organization typically needs to fundraise on an annual basis, will be held at some point in the future.
Just what that may look like remains undetermined.
Peterson said the group is hoping to host an in-person event sometime in August or September, but that possibility will be dictated by whether gatherings of that size are allowed by then.
"That would be ideal, but a lot of that is out of our control. As things evolve over the next few weeks and months, that will work itself out. If that cannot happen, plan B would be to put together some sort of online auction and go about it that way," Peterson said.
"Our sponsors have continued to be very supportive, which we’re grateful for, and we’re looking forward to another great Chuck Long Charity Auction when it does all come together."
The event, which carries the name of the record-setting Iowa quarterback, is one of several fundraising events benefiting the Children’s Therapy Center of the Quad-Cities which have been canceled or postponed in recent weeks because of the coronavirus situation and limitations on the size of gatherings.
It comes at a time when Peterson said the organization, which provides physical, occupational and speech therapy services to children with developmental disabilities in both Iowa and Illinois, is having more people come through its doors seeking assistance.
"With some parents losing jobs, we believe there will be more children needing help in the future," Peterson said. "We’ve been around for 71 years and we’re not going anywhere. We’ll be here for the kiddos, just like we always have."
The organization is currently providing teletherapy assistance to kids throughout the region until face-to-face sessions are again allowed.
Receiving no state or federal funding, the Children’s Therapy Center of the Quad-Cities relies on fundraising for 75% of its budget.
"We have some wonderful foundations in the region that are a great help to us and their generosity, along with the funds raised at a number of events, allow us to do what we do for the kids," Peterson said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!