Long-time Iowa AD Ellioitt dies

Bump Elliott, an administrator who changed the face of the University of Iowa athletics department, died late Saturday at the age of 94.

Elliott's family announced his passing, saying he was surrounded by family members when he died peacefully.

In its statement, the family wrote:

"For over 75 years, Bump epitomized the best values of the Big Ten athletic conference and its member institutions. His fundamental beliefs in academic excellence, gender equality, diversity, honesty and athletic achievement guided his life and career as a student athlete, coach and administrator.

"Bump proudly represented Purdue University, the University of Michigan and the University of Iowa, the Big Ten and the best of college athletics since 1943.''

The family reflected that "Bump's pride and joy were his wife, Barbara, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family. He was a true gentleman who treated everyone with kindness and respect. Bump's memory will live on through the thousands of men and women who loved him throughout his great life.''

An all-American halfback at Michigan in 1947, Elliott worked as the director of athletics at Iowa from 1970-91.