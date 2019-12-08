Long-time Iowa AD Ellioitt dies

Bump Elliott, an administrator who changed the face of the University of Iowa athletics department, died late Saturday at the age of 94.
Elliott's family announced his passing, saying he was surrounded by family members when he died peacefully.
In its statement, the family wrote:
"For over 75 years, Bump epitomized the best values of the Big Ten athletic conference and its member institutions. His fundamental beliefs in academic excellence, gender equality, diversity, honesty and athletic achievement guided his life and career as a student athlete, coach and administrator.
"Bump proudly represented Purdue University, the University of Michigan and the University of Iowa, the Big Ten and the best of college athletics since 1943.''
The family reflected that "Bump's pride and joy were his wife, Barbara, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family. He was a true gentleman who treated everyone with kindness and respect. Bump's memory will live on through the thousands of men and women who loved him throughout his great life.''
An all-American halfback at Michigan in 1947, Elliott worked as the director of athletics at Iowa from 1970-91.
His tenure was highlighted by the hiring of wrestling coach Dan Gable, football coach Hayden Fry and basketball coaches Lute Olson, George Raveling and Tom Davis.
Elliott initially came to Iowa in 1952 as an assistant football coach on Forest Evashevski's staff, but returned to his collegiate alma mater as the head coach fo the Wolverines from 1959-68.
His resume there included a 51-42-2 record and a Rose Bowl win in 1965.
"Bump Elliott was one of the great gentlemen in the history of the game,'' former Wolverines coach Lloyd Carr said in a statement. "He was one of the legendary players that represented the U of M as a player and a coach. He was beloved figure who was admired and respected by all who knew him.''
Elliott replaced Evashevski as Iowa's athletics director in 1970, bringing stability to an athletic department that was dealing with administrative turmoil at the time.
Funeral arrangements for Elliott are pending.