Lowe plans to return for a fifth season at Illinois

Lowe's decision was impacted by his family. He'll marry Luttrell in February. Their son Kingston is a year-and-a-half old, and another son, Trey, is on the way in May. Lowe also took in his younger half-brother, Vydalis Cockrell, who is in eighth grade, following the death of their mother, Veneka Cockrell.

Making a jump to the NFL would have made sense given his family, but he's long cited Luttrell as a rock for the family and has soon-to-be in-laws in town to help out when the family needs help. The starts just didn't align for that to happen yet.

"Everybody plays a part," Lowe said. "Her family is down here so they help take care of my son. Everybody plays a part in it to help take the stress off so I didn’t feel pressured into jumping into something before the timing was right.

"At some point, you think about, ‘OK, do I want to just go out there to try to get on the team because my family is expanding?’ That was always a thought. The timing wasn’t right. I think near the end of the season, my answer kind of got solidified. After talking to Coach Bret Bielema, hearing what he had to say, seeing his vision and where he wants to take our team, that kind of cemented my decision."