Lowe plans to return for a fifth season at Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — In October, when the football season started, Vederian Lowe started mapping out his options for the future.
The NCAA had granted an additional year of eligibility, meaning he could return for a fifth season with the Illini if he so chose. He talked with his fiancé, Haylee Luttrell, about the best choice for him and their growing family. He talked with former head coach Lovie Smith about the best course of actions. By midway through an abbreviated season, things got off course.
Illinois wound up only winning two games, which was not at all the vision when the season began. Smith was fired with one game remaining and Bret Bielema was hired. Lowe knew his best path forward was to bring his 40 career starts back to Champaign for one additional season and a phone call with Bielema helped solidify his choices.
On Sunday, the veteran left tackle announced he'd return for one more year, joining stalwarts Alex Palczewski and Doug Kramer Jr. in using an additional year of eligibility.
Guard Kendrick Green has not announced his intentions for next season, though he could potentially fill out a fully returning and veteran offensive line.
“I didn’t really decide what I wanted to do until around when Coach Smith got fired," Lowe said. "I was learning towards coming back because I wasn’t particularly in the place I wanted to be in, we weren’t having the success I thought we would have this year. It just didn’t really make much sense to me, in a way, to just leave, to jump out there."
Lowe's decision was impacted by his family. He'll marry Luttrell in February. Their son Kingston is a year-and-a-half old, and another son, Trey, is on the way in May. Lowe also took in his younger half-brother, Vydalis Cockrell, who is in eighth grade, following the death of their mother, Veneka Cockrell.
Making a jump to the NFL would have made sense given his family, but he's long cited Luttrell as a rock for the family and has soon-to-be in-laws in town to help out when the family needs help. The starts just didn't align for that to happen yet.
"Everybody plays a part," Lowe said. "Her family is down here so they help take care of my son. Everybody plays a part in it to help take the stress off so I didn’t feel pressured into jumping into something before the timing was right.
"At some point, you think about, ‘OK, do I want to just go out there to try to get on the team because my family is expanding?’ That was always a thought. The timing wasn’t right. I think near the end of the season, my answer kind of got solidified. After talking to Coach Bret Bielema, hearing what he had to say, seeing his vision and where he wants to take our team, that kind of cemented my decision."
Regardless of Green's decision, Illinois will have a veteran offensive line of Lowe, Palczewski and Kramer. along with potential starters Blake Jeresaty, an FCS All-American at Wofford who sat out last year following shoulder surgery, and Verdis Brown, who started all eight games. Green would be the icing on the cake.
That kind of experience is certainly beneficial to Bielema and whoever he tabs as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. Lowe and Palczewski each have 40 career starts and could certainly, provided they remain healthy, surpass the previous career record of 48 set by Nathan Scheelhaase, Ryan McDonald and Tim Simpson.
“A lot of us think this past season as a big disappointment," Lowe said. "We only won two games. That’s not the way we envisioned it going. That’s not the route we envisioned this program taking. We think that we can do better. With a new coach coming in, we expect a culture change.
"We expect to develop a winning mentality over these next few months. We expect to achieve greater things for next season. I think we can do that. Getting the players back, especially the guys on the O-Line I’ve been accustomed to playing with over the last few years is really going to help achieve that."