Magistrelli leaves lasting legacy at St. Ambrose, on and off the field

As head football coach, Mike Magistrelli had a major goal of winning games for St. Ambrose University.
Chalking up wins, conference titles and playoff appearances is the main objective for every coach from the college level on up.
But for Magistrelli, who resigned from that position on Monday, there was always a secondary goal. And it never took a back seat to the winning aspect of coaching.
This paragraph was buried toward the bottom of his bio on the SAU football web page and summed up the big picture of Magistrelli’s coaching vision:
"My goal is to prepare the student-athletes for success on the field, but more importantly for the world that is ahead of them when they leave,” Magistrelli said. “It’s a tremendous honor for me and an awesome responsibility that I enjoy."
That was the dad — and realist — in Magistrelli surfacing.
“I always took a lot of pride in that we always recruited the right type of people here to Ambrose, those who always kept their priorities in focus,” Magistrelli said during Monday morning's press conference announcing his resignation to pursue other opportunities. “They understood that at some point, the football-side of their career is going to end.
"Their career and livelihood is going to be made by what they accomplished in the classroom. So I always took a lot of pride in our guys and their academic success and they are second to none when it comes to that. That’s something I took a lot of pride in and our players took a lot of pride in as well.”
For 15 years as head coach at the Davenport school and 20 years overall at SAU, he had plenty of success on the field, accumulating a 90-67 record, three Mid-States Football Association Midwest League titles and four playoff appearances.
Magistrelli's departure was spurred by his desire to be more of a dad to his own four children who range from a fifth-grader through a freshman at SAU.
In reality, Magistrelli leaves behind his SAU family and another set of “kids.” But through the years, the soon-to-be 48-year-old was dad, mentor and coach to hundreds of young men who came through the program.
“I’d be lying to say that (family time) didn’t play a factor in my decision,” said Magistrelli, who is more than happy to trade his football family for his own brood.
One person who had a unique perspective to Magistrelli as the coach and man is Vince Fillipp. He started at SAU as a player under Magistrelli and has served alongside him for 10 years as the program’s defensive coordinator.
“I played under him and been around a lot of good coaches, too,” said Fillipp, who intends to apply for the head-coaching post. “… He was very unique in that he can connect with a lot of people and he truly cared about all of his players and the people connected with SAU football.”
Magistrelli kept his composure through the brief press conference, his voice wavering a couple of times during a prepared statement. The memories, though, flowed.
“There have been so many great memories and relationships built,” said Magistrelli of his 20 years within the program.
His investment in the program paid off and that was noted by SAU president Amy C. Novak. She recently said she talked with a group of senior players, asking them about their SAU experience.
“To all of them, what they took was the wins, the excitement and the friends made in football,” she said. “But they also took the character and the discipline and the integrity they developed as part of this program, the faith in each other and the teamwork. That doesn’t happen in all of the programs.”
To Magistrelli, football was more than a game with wins and losses. There were plenty of other ways to be a winner. His 2014 and 2015 teams had the top cumulative GPAs (above 3.2 both years) among all NAIA football programs. His teams consistently earn NAIA Scholar-Team honors with cumulative GPAs above 3.0.
“This is how small-college football should be run,” SAU athletic director Mike Holmes said. “Everything here goes so far beyond just winning and Mike’s done quite a bit of that."
Holmes praised Magistrelli for the way he ran the program and having the “kids be quality student-athletes and great members of our campus community. … You just can’t do it better than that.”
Holmes said that the search for the 22nd known head coach in the program's history has begun.
He said there is no external timeline to fill the position, but understands that there are natural deadlines with recruiting and spring practice dates and the like.
There will be a new head coach soon on the Davenport campus, but it will be difficult to find another Mike Magistrelli.
“From the entire St. Ambrose community,” Novak said, “I just want to say thank you for that leadership, Mike, and for the culture that you built because these are big shoes to fill.”