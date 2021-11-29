Magistrelli leaves lasting legacy at St. Ambrose, on and off the field

As head football coach, Mike Magistrelli had a major goal of winning games for St. Ambrose University.

Chalking up wins, conference titles and playoff appearances is the main objective for every coach from the college level on up.

But for Magistrelli, who resigned from that position on Monday, there was always a secondary goal. And it never took a back seat to the winning aspect of coaching.

This paragraph was buried toward the bottom of his bio on the SAU football web page and summed up the big picture of Magistrelli’s coaching vision:

"My goal is to prepare the student-athletes for success on the field, but more importantly for the world that is ahead of them when they leave,” Magistrelli said. “It’s a tremendous honor for me and an awesome responsibility that I enjoy."

That was the dad — and realist — in Magistrelli surfacing.

“I always took a lot of pride in that we always recruited the right type of people here to Ambrose, those who always kept their priorities in focus,” Magistrelli said during Monday morning's press conference announcing his resignation to pursue other opportunities. “They understood that at some point, the football-side of their career is going to end.