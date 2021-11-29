Magistrelli leaves St. Ambrose football program

After 15 years as head coach of the St. Ambrose University football team, Mike Magistrelli has resigned that position.
The news came at a Monday morning news conference that included Magistrelli, SAU president Amy C. Novak and SAU athletic director Mike Holmes.
Magistrelli cited the desire to pursue other professional opportunities in the area as his reason for stepping away from the position he has held since 2007.
He leaves SAU with a 90-63 record after the Fighting Bees closed a rollercoaster 4-7 season this fall that included three losses by seven points or fewer.
“It's tough to give up,” said Magistrelli, who turns 48 in January. “It's a passion.”
He said that his next career step will be with GS Maintenance, a local property management firm. That job will keep him and his family of four, ranging from fifth grade to a freshman at St. Ambrose, in the Quad-Cities for the foreseeable future.
In his tenure, Magistrelli guided the Fighting Bees to three Mid-States Football Association Midwest League titles (2007, 2008, 2012) and four NAIA playoff appearances.
Holmes said that a national search for Magistrelli's replacement begins immediately and will more than likely include SAU defensive coordinator Vince Fillipp.
Both Holmes and Novak credited Magistrelli with building and running the program with high integrity and doing things the right way.
Magistrelli's teams were also good in the classroom. Both his 2014 and 2015 teams had the top cumulative GPAs among all NAIA football programs, recording over a 3.2 GPA each year. His teams consistently earned NAIA Scholar-Team honors.
The 2012 club finished 9-2 (5-1 MSFA) and hosted an NAIA Football Championship Series first-round playoff game. SAU finished the 2012 season ranked No. 10 in the nation in the NAIA poll.
A two-time all-conference quarterback at Coe College, Magistrelli began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at St. Ambrose from 1997-99 as he earned his master's degree in post-secondary disability services.
He returned to Coe in 1999 and served as the quarterback coach and recruiting coordinator for three seasons. Magistrelli was promoted to defensive coordinator at Coe in 2001, and the following year, the Kohawks won their first conference championship in school history.
After five seasons at Coe, Magistrelli came back to St. Ambrose in 2004 as the defensive coordinator under head coach Todd Sturdy. He remained the defensive coordinator through the 2006 season before taking the helm in 2007.
Magistrelli and his wife, Lisa, along with their four children — Paige, Brooke, Matt and Grace — reside in Bettendorf.