Manson works to help Hawkeyes off the field

He spent time as a coach at the collegiate, high school and prep school level before working as an assistant dean of students and head football coach at the St. Thomas More School in Connecticut, the role he was in before joining the Iowa staff last month.

“With the structure that’s in place here, you utilize it the right way, build a network and you’ll be fine,’’ Manson said. “Most employers like the work ethic and the discipline and those things that come with being a student-athlete. You just have to figure out how to use that different element.’’

That is what took Manson some time to dissect when his Hawkeye career ended.

He recalls being with his girlfriend, having a child on the way and still holding out hope that his playing career would continue.

“I was still waiting for calls and trying to figure out if an agent was doing his job, stuff like that,’’ Manson recalled. “We had a kid on the way and I wasn’t working, just kind of training. Long story short, a TV got broken and I ended up working.’’

That real-world reality led Manson to a job selling cellphones.