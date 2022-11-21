McLaughlin leads Wartburg on playoff run

As pleased as he is with how well things have gone, Nile McLaughlin is more excited about what the future can hold.

The North Scott High School graduate is the starting quarterback for a Wartburg College football team which improved to 11-0 on the season last weekend with a 14-6 win over Wisconsin-LaCrosse in the opening round of the NCAA Division III playoffs.

“Going unbeaten in the regular season was pretty special and now we’re anxious to see what we can do in the playoffs," McLaughlin said. “We know we’re going to see good teams from here on out but we will keep preparing and getting ready the way we have all season."

In his first year as a starter for the Knights, the 6-foot-2 senior — who plans to return next fall for an additional year of eligibility offered to all players because of the coronavirus pandemic — welcomes the chance to orchestrate Wartburg’s balanced attack.

“It felt like forever since I had started a game, and it took me a couple of games to get comfortable to be playing again but I trust my guys and I’ve gained a lot of confidence from week to week," McLaughlin said.

That one-day-at-a-time approach has been at the core of the Knights’ success all season.

Since the start of fall camp, McLaughlin said Wartburg players have been encouraged to win the day and move forward to the next one.

“We’ve never gotten ahead of ourselves. It really has been one day at a time," McLaughlin said. “The concentration as we’ve gotten ready to play each week has always been on how do we improve, how to we get better and that approach has really helped us progress this season."

Selected as the first-team all-conference quarterback in the American Rivers Conference, McLaughlin runs an offense which has averaged 42.64 points per game.

Wartburg averages 225.8 rushing yards per game and 224.82 passing yards per game, all of it complementing a defense which is allowing 6.9 points while surrendering 38.9 rushing yards and 162.09 passing yards on average.

McLaughlin has completed 202-of-325 passes for 2,371 yards and 21 touchdowns this season. He has been picked off eight times.

“I’ve learned a lot this season. I’ve learned that things aren’t always going to be perfect but you have to be able to bounce back and continue to push ahead and make it work," McLaughlin said.

In the Knights’ playoff opener, McLaughlin scored the game’s first points on two-yard carry that put Wartburg ahead to stay in its first playoff win over a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference opponent since 2008.

He also completed 14-of-30 passes for 155 yards to help send the 12th-ranked Knights into a second round match-up at fourth-ranked St. John’s (Minn.) on Saturday.

The effort was balanced by the 200 rushing yards gained by Hunter Clasen, a senior from Bellevue.

“One of the best things we do is try to stay balanced in the run-pass game," McLaughlin said. “We’ll ride whatever is working at the time. We’ve got a good group of backs and receivers working behind a good line that has really helped us put together a good, balanced attack."

That has helped lead to a special season for Wartburg.

The Knights finished 7-3 a year ago but expected more, something that became motivation during the offseason.

“For some programs, 7-3 is a good season but our expectations are set higher than that and we felt like we had a chance to do better this season and it has played out that way," McLaughlin said. “We knew the defense would be good and offensively, we’ve grown a lot this year. The work that everybody put into it is paying off."

Second-year coach Chris Winter has encouraged his team to strive for a simple objective each day.

“The idea is to be our best self in everything we do on and off the field and that has brought us together as a team," McLaughlin said.

In many ways, McLaughlin said the expectations at Wartburg are similar to those he was surrounded by at the high school level at North Scott.

“Coach (Kevin) Tippet and the coaches there do a great job of preparing you and coming into Wartburg, there were a lot of similarities between the way we prepare and even in the style of play," McLaughlin said.

“That has been beneficial and in some of the big games that we’ve played this season, I’ve felt a sense of calmness as I’ve competed and that goes back to high school and how we competed there."

McLaughlin is surrounded by a number of players from the Quad-City area who are making significant contributions to the Knights’ success.

Sam Reyes, a fifth-year senior from North Scott, starts at guard on the Wartburg offensive line, earning first-team all-conference honors along with junior Tucker Kinney of Central DeWitt in the Knights’ front five.

On defense, linebackers Nate Link from North Scott and Antonio Santillan of Davenport Assumption earned first-team all-American Rivers recognition and fifth-year senior Donaven Juarez of Davenport Assumption is a starter on the defensive line.

Link finished with nine tackles and Juarez had eight on Saturday.

“There are a lot of good Quad-Cities guys on our team," McLaughlin said. “They’re all helping us have the kind of season we have had and the idea now is to keep it going as long as we can."