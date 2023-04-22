IOWA CITY — Cade McNamara hasn’t taken a snap in an 11-on-11 situation for the Iowa football team this spring, but the graduate transfer quarterback from Michigan is already making an impact on the Iowa football program.

The thousand-or-so fans who braved November-like weather on a late April Saturday to catch the Hawkeyes’ final practice of the spring saw a glimpse of what McNamara is bringing to Kinnick Stadium.

Getting closer to full health after undergoing knee surgery in early November, McNamara was limited to individual drills and non-contact 7-on-7 work during the 90-minute finale to Iowa's 15 spring practice sessions.

The 6-foot-1 and 206-pound Nevada native, who threw for 2,576 yards and completed 64.2% of his passes for a Michigan team which won a Big Ten championship and reached the College Football Playoff two years ago, did get a chance to display his passing ability Saturday.

He even hit Erick All, another All-Big Ten transfer from Michigan who adds strength to a deep collection of tight ends, with a touchdown pass during his 7-on-7 work.

McNamara expects to be cleared for full work in upcoming weeks, but understands that being healthy in October is more important than rushing anything at this point.

“I’m anxious, but I know I have to be smart about it," McNamara said.

After all, McNamara will be Iowa’s starter under center this fall.

Coach Kirk Ferentz left no doubt about that following Saturday’s workout.

"He clearly is our starter right now. It is not a debate. Real happy about him being here," Ferentz said.

The two other quarterbacks on the field for Iowa on Saturday — Wisconsin transfer Deacon Hill and sophomore Joe Labas — understand that as well and welcome McNamara to the mix.

“The quarterback room is so different now," Labas said. “My first couple of years, it was (Spencer) Petras and (Alex) Padilla and last year, Carson May. But now, we have three guys who have played for top-level Big Ten programs. We’ve had some great discussions, share ideas. It’s been a great situation."

Hill, 6-3 and 230 pounds, brings a physical presence under center and displayed a cannon of an arm Saturday.

Ferentz said the sophomore from Santa Barbara, Calif., has a slight edge over Labas, who made his collegiate and starting debut in Iowa’s bowl win over Kentucky last season, for the back-up role behind McNamara but stressed that remains a “very fluid situation."

Labas said he has worked to help both McNamara and Hill adjust to the nuances of the Iowa program and adjust to settling in with a new team.

"Cade has been great," Labas said. "He has so much experience and is a great guy. Deacon and I are in the same class so we go out and compete each day for the same thing, but we’re here to help each other, too."

Both had their moments while splitting snaps during the 11-on-11 work.

Hill hit tight end Addison Ostrenga with a 29-yard pass while Labas connected with Max White, a walk-on running back from Cedar Rapids Kennedy, for a 48-yard gain one snap before being intercepted by Brenden Deasfernandes.

“Regardless of who is one, two or three, we’ve all been out learning every day and working to get better," Hill said. "It’s a unique situation, but I think we’ve all benefited from each other being here."

McNamara brings experience and leadership to the equation, something Ferentz suggests separates a player with two years of eligibility remaining from his peers.

"I think the fact he’s been on the field and has done it, there’s something to be said for doing it, and he’s got that on his resume," Ferentz said. “He’s got a confidence that I think is earned and he’s helped bring that to our football team. He’s got a little edge to him, which I think is good."

McNamara wants to share that edge and bring that to the field.

When the Hawkeyes break an offensive huddle now, it ends with a unified clap of hands.

That’s not by accident.

“We’re in this together," McNamara said. “You see some teams just kind of break the huddle and head off to their spot. We want to hold ourselves to higher expectations."

That extends from the huddle to the execution of the play that was called and ultimately improved production from an offense which enters the 2023 season with plenty of room for growth.

Ferentz believes teammates have embraced McNamara’s ability and leadership. He was elected by those teammates a captain for Iowa’s Hawkeye Championship teams, an offseason competition between players designed to motivate and challenge the entire team to improve.

“I think our guys respect him. He’s totally committed. Works really hard. He’s not full speed health-wise, but he’s made a lot of progress," Ferentz said.

When McNamara arrived, Ferentz offered him a simple suggestion of how he could best mesh with returning players on the Iowa roster.

“My only encouragement to him was just to be himself, that in short time it will work itself out," Ferentz said. “I think we have really good guys on our team. I think they recognize if you’re good. You don’t typically have to advertise it. Cade’s an assertive guy by nature and my encouragement was to just be who you are, let the process take over."

McNamara said he has worked to earn the respect of his teammates, and has developed a respect for them as well since arriving on campus.

"I made a great decision," he said. "The guys here want what I want, they want to be a great team and together.

"We’re going to work to make that happen."