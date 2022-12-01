McNamara plans transfer to Iowa football program

The University of Iowa football program is adding an experienced quarterback to its roster.

Cade McNamara, who quarterbacked Michigan to the 2021 Big Ten championship and a berth in the College Football Playoff, announced on social media Thursday night that he will enroll at Iowa as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining.

"New beginning. #Hawkeyes," McNamara wrote on his Twitter account.

He will join an Iowa program which struggled mightily on offense during a 7-5 season, ranking no higher than 12th in the Big Ten in any statistical category and unable to gain much traction in part because of injuries and inexperience.

McNamara, a 6-foot-1, 205-pound native of Reno, Nevada, announced Monday his plans to enter the transfer portal.

A two-year starter for the Wolverines, McNamara is making the move after being beaten out for that role this season by J.J. McCarthy following an off-season competition which extended two weeks into the season.

An injury to his left leg during the third week of the second-ranked Wolverines' 12-0 season has kept McNamara off the field since that time.

He underwent surgery and has not been available to play since.

McNamara arrives at Iowa with an extensive resume, moving into the lineup in the shortened 2020 season.

He earned first-team all-Big Ten honors from conference coaches last season while completing 210 of 327 passes for 2,576 yards, throwing 15 touchdown passes while being intercepted six times as he led Michigan to its first Big Ten title since 2004.

In the conference championship game against Iowa, McNamara completed 16 of 24 passes for 169 yards. He threw one touchdown pass and was intercepted once in the Wolverines' win over the Hawkeyes.

This isn't the first time Iowa and Michigan have traded experienced starting quarterbacks.

Multi-year starter Jake Rudock left the Hawkeyes for the Wolverines in 2015 and threw for 3,000 yards for Jim Harbaugh's first Michigan team.

At Iowa, McNamara will likely be the only experienced quarterback on the roster.

Three-year starter Spencer Petras has an additional year of eligibility available but has given no indication of his future plans and back-up Alex Padilla placed his name in the transfer portal on Tuesday.

Redshirt freshman Joe Labas and true freshman Carson May have not seen any playing time for the Hawkeyes.

McNamara was a four-star recruit in 2018 and Gatorade Player of the Year for Nevada in 2017 and 2018.