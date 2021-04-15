Menke made most out of tough go with Vikings

“He always seemed to be playing against the best teams and best players in the conference,” Bell said. “He got to play a lot of football, but it wasn't always a great experience.”

Despite the odds against him, Menke kept plugging along and never gave up, even facing numerous challenges, including two operations on his left knee and one to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

“It just made me want to get better,” said Menke of battling the odds. “I saw that I could stick with guys as a freshman and I knew that I could do it if I put in the work to get to that level.”

For the next two years, Menke remained a valuable part of an experienced line despite not getting top reps in practice and not getting much action unless an injury opened the door.

“That growth has really helped him going into the short season,” Bell said.

“It was just having the mindset that I have to get better even though I haven't gotten the reps,” he said. “Coming out to practice every day, you have to get better. You just have to prove to yourself that you can do it because you haven't had the game experience.”