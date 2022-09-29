Merriweather finds a home with Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY — Kaevon Merriweather played high school football less than 18 miles away from Michigan Stadium, but the Big Ten Conference co-defensive player of the week has found a home with the University of Iowa Hawkeyes.

Still, the fifth-year senior safety has one unanswered question.

"Even to this day, I still don’t know how I got here," Merriweather said earlier this week. "It’s crazy to think about the path. My whole senior year (at Belleville High School) was a crazy turn of events. It was just wild."

Regarded as more of a basketball prospect in high school, he caught the eye of Hawkeye defensive coordinator Phil Parker as he recruited the area and not long after, Merriweather traded jump shots for jumping an opposing receiver’s route.

It took some convincing from his high school coach at Belleville, Jermain Crowell, and the vision painted by Parker that led Merriweather to give football a chance at the college level.

"My coach told me early on, you’ve got size, you’ve got speed, you’ve got power and you can hit, you can cover. He was like, you might have a couple schools come look at you," Merriweather recalled.

Initially, the interest came from Mid-American Conference programs before Parker became intrigued and Iowa offered Merriweather a scholarship he quickly accepted late in the recruiting process.

The Wolverines showed no interest in a player who is expected to make the 17th start of his career when fourth-ranked Michigan visits Kinnick Stadium at 11:05 a.m. on Saturday.

"I wouldn’t have expected them to recruit me," Merriweather said. "I was a zero-star recruit. I was a basketball player. They weren’t going to look at me for football."

But after concentrating on basketball, Merriweather returned to the football field just before the start of his junior season while attending Romulus High School.

He transferred to Belleville for his senior season and by then, a conversation with his mother, LaTanya Franklin, had convinced him to give football a chance.

"My junior year, me and my mom talked about not missing out on opportunities and looking back and wishing you had done something different," Merriweather said.

He decided to just "go out there and play football and have fun with it," adding it initially wasn’t anything he took seriously.

But when college recruiters began asking questions, Merriweather took another look.

He saw it as an opportunity to go to college at a time when his love of the sport was evolving.

"Now, I love the game of football," Merriweather said. "I love the challenge of it. I love the physicality. I love it way more than basketball."

Iowa loved the potential it saw in Merriweather. When Parker suggested offering him a scholarship to coach Kirk Ferentz, he saw the fit as well.

"Phil had a feeling about him, we made the offer and luckily he accepted," Ferentz said. "He was a prospect, a good prospect who became a good football player and certainly had a big night (at Rutgers last week), but he’s been one of our leaders and has been respected by everybody on our team since he got here."

Merriweather has shown steady growth throughout the five seasons he has been on the field for Iowa.

He played in nine games as a true freshman in 2018, recording one tackle and redshirted the following year before making the first five starts of his career at strong safety in 2020.

Merriweather made starts at strong safety and free safety a year ago, intercepting his first pass.

Currently, he ranks sixth on the team with 21 tackles and this season he forced the first fumble of his career against Iowa State before earning Big Ten recognition for returning a fumble 30 yards for a touchdown and running an interception back 33 yards in Iowa’s 27-10 win at Rutgers last weekend.

His most recent effort was the type of game Merriweather expects to build off of, understanding that a real challenge awaits.

Michigan manhandled Iowa 42-3 when the teams met in the Big Ten title game in December.

It wasn’t the finest hour for a defense that had not allowed more than three touchdowns in any of the 12 games that preceded it.

The Wolverines piled up 461 yards of offense, including 67 on a Blake Corum touchdown run and 75 on a Roman Wilson reception in the opening quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium.

"It was like coach Parker always talks about. There are always six or seven plays that determine a game and you never know when those plays will happen," Merriweather said. "When they did, our eyes weren’t pointing in the right spot. We weren’t where we needed to be and they hit us on the big plays we were trying to limit."

Merriweather said that is where the fix begins Saturday for Iowa.

"Just making sure our eyes are always in the right spot, limiting those big plays when they try to hit the trick plays, we just have to make sure our eyes are in the right spot every single time," Merriweather said. "We have to play Iowa football."