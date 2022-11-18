Minnesota is all that matters to Hawkeyes

MINNEAPOLIS – There is only thing on the minds of Iowa football players right now – Minnesota.

The Hawkeyes have played their way to the top of the standings in the scrambled West Division of the Big Ten, one of four teams taking the field Saturday currently sharing the division lead with a 4-3 record.

But, that won’t matter unless Iowa adds to its three-game win streak in Saturday’s 3 p.m. game against the Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium.

“That’s were our focus has to be,’’ defensive tackle Logan Lee said. “We can’t caught looking ahead or behind. Beating Minnesota and going 1-0 this week is what we need to be concentrating on right now.’’

That’s also the easiest thing to do given the number of division-winning scenarios that exist with Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota and Purdue also sharing the top spot in the standings at the moment.

The Hawkeyes’ current scenario to repeat as the division champion and return to Indianapolis and the Big Ten Championship Game for a second straight year is relatively simple.

If Iowa wins its final two games and Illinois loses on the road to either Michigan on Northwestern, the Hawkeyes will return to Indianapolis.

The Fighting Illini need to sweep their final two games and have Purdue lose one of its two remaining games against Northwestern and Indiana to play in the Big Ten title game for the first time ever.

The Boilermakers earn that spot if they win out and Iowa loses to Minnesota this weekend.

The Golden Gophers situation is a little more complicated. Minnesota must beat Iowa and Wisconsin and have Illinois and Purdue each lose once.

With a 3 p.m. start, Hawkeye quarterback Spencer Petras suspects that he may casually watch a little of the first half of the 11 a.m. game between Illinois-Michigan on television from team hotel before Iowa’s bus leaves for its game.

“The TV may be on in the room,’’ Petras said.

But, his thoughts will remain on the Golden Gophers.

“Our head coach’s messages have been consistent. It’s always usually consistent and right now, it’s just that if it’s meant to happen it will happen,’’ Petras said. “Our focus is on Minnesota because that is all we can control right now.’’

The situation is familiar.

Iowa players were in a division “pennant race’’ of sorts a year ago as well, experience that benefits the Hawkeyes as they work through the final weeks of the regular season.

“To be in that situation needing to win games in November, it’s where you want to be,’’ Lee said. “We all know how we took care of business down the stretch last year and how that paid off. It all came down to one game at a time, nothing more, and that doesn’t change. It’s the same right now.’’

Several Hawkeyes say they will likely check the Illinois-Michigan score on their phones before arriving at the stadium while others will wait until after Iowa game ends to take a look at the day’s results.

Coach Kirk Ferentz said he will let his players decided for themselves how much they want to invest in watching other games before leaving the team hotel shortly after noon.

“Bottom line is I’m sure everybody in the Big Ten wants to win their division. I know this, the best we can do Saturday is match what Minnesota has already done and win a seventh game. We’ll try to get our seventh and after that we’ll worry about next week.’’

Hawkeye defensive end Joe Evans said that formula has been good to Iowa over time.

“I really haven’t spent a lot of time thinking any further ahead than this week,’’ Evans said. “I know it’s cliché, but it really is one game at a time. That’s the way Iowa football works.’’

Ferentz said buying into that idea is how the team overcame a 3-4 start to put itself in its current position.

“One thing I wanted the guys to understand then was that it’s a 12-game schedule and if you give up the fight, then it’s more predictable what the outcome is going to be,’’ Ferentz said. “At least you’ve got to give yourself a chance and see what you can do.’’

The importance of the battle for Floyd of Rosedale extends beyond being part of crowded company in the Big Ten West Division race.

It’s one of the most tradition-rich rivalries in the conference and the winner has carted off the bronze likeness of the hog since 1935.

In years since, Iowa has won the trophy 43 times and Minnesota has won 42 in the border rivalry. There have been two ties.

The Hawkeyes take a seven-game win streak in the series, last losing to the Golden Gophers 51-14 in Minneapolis in 2014.

Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck, winless in five games against Iowa, said not much has to be said about the rivalry this week.

“Our players know how important this game is. Iowa’s players know how important this game is. That’s a rivalry and that’s what it’s all about,’’ Fleck said.

“You don’t have to tell them at all about what this means to our program, what this means to our state. This is why they come to the University of Minnesota, to play in games like this.’’