Missouri lineman a 'big get' for Hawkeyes

Hours before Tristan Wirfs became Iowa’s newest offensive lineman to be selected in the first round of the NFL draft, Thursday was already a good day for Hawkeye offensive line coach Tim Polasek.
In addition to acknowledging Wirfs’ anticipated accomplishment in an early-morning Tweet, Polasek added that the “phone rings and the future gets better as well. Big get.’’
Big, as in 6-foot-5, 320 pounds big, to be precise.
The call Polasek took came from Beau Stephens, an all-state offensive tackle from Blue Springs High School in Missouri who selected the Hawkeyes over a collection of more than a dozen scholarship offers from programs in power-five conferences.
In becoming the second current high school junior in as many days to announce intentions to join a 2021 Iowa recruiting class which now numbers 11 players, Stephens had been a primary target of Iowa coaches since he was first offered a scholarship by the Hawkeyes last July.
Coach Kirk Ferentz, Polasek and the Hawkeyes’ primary recruiter in the Kansas City area, Kelton Copeland, were all involved in recruiting Stephens.
In announcing his commitment on Twitter, Stephens thanked the three Iowa coaches “for making this an easy decision.’’
Stephens had accumulated offers from Arkansas, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M and West Virginia in addition to Iowa.
“After an exciting recruiting process, I have decided that the University of Iowa will be the best place for me to continue my academic and football career,’’ Stephens wrote.
Ranked by both Rivals and 247Sports as a three-star recruit on a five-star scale, Stephens is ranked by both as the fifth-best prospect in Missouri high schools in the Class of 2021 and as a top-45 offensive tackle prospect nationally.
Stephens was a Class 6A first-team all-state selection for a Blue Springs team which finished 6-5 last season, earning all-district and all-Suburban Gold Conference recognition as well.
Offensive line is among Iowa’s top recruiting priorities in the 2021 class and Stephens is the third offensive lineman among the 11 players who have verbally committed to sign with the Hawkeyes in December, joining Connor Colby of Cedar Rapids Kennedy and Gennings Dunker of Lena-Winslow in Illinois.
Stephens, who participated in wrestling last season at Blue Springs, has mentioned how much he looks forward to working with strength and conditioning coordinator Chris Doyle as well.
The prospect enjoys working in the weight room and recently posted videos of himself training, doing three squats of 410 pounds in one and bench pressing three reps at 325 pounds in another.
