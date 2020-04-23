Missouri lineman a 'big get' for Hawkeyes

“After an exciting recruiting process, I have decided that the University of Iowa will be the best place for me to continue my academic and football career,’’ Stephens wrote.

Ranked by both Rivals and 247Sports as a three-star recruit on a five-star scale, Stephens is ranked by both as the fifth-best prospect in Missouri high schools in the Class of 2021 and as a top-45 offensive tackle prospect nationally.

Stephens was a Class 6A first-team all-state selection for a Blue Springs team which finished 6-5 last season, earning all-district and all-Suburban Gold Conference recognition as well.

Offensive line is among Iowa’s top recruiting priorities in the 2021 class and Stephens is the third offensive lineman among the 11 players who have verbally committed to sign with the Hawkeyes in December, joining Connor Colby of Cedar Rapids Kennedy and Gennings Dunker of Lena-Winslow in Illinois.

Stephens, who participated in wrestling last season at Blue Springs, has mentioned how much he looks forward to working with strength and conditioning coordinator Chris Doyle as well.

The prospect enjoys working in the weight room and recently posted videos of himself training, doing three squats of 410 pounds in one and bench pressing three reps at 325 pounds in another.

