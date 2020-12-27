Missouri pulls out of bowl, game vs. Iowa canceled

Renewed issues with COVID-19 will prevent Iowa's opponent in the Music City Bowl from taking the field Wednesday in Nashville.

Missouri director of athletics Jim Sterk announced Sunday afternoon that because of an increase in positive tests among student-athletes, coaches and staff members in the Tigers football program, the university was pulling out of its game against the Hawkeyes.

Bowl officials announced the cancellation of the game later Sunday afternoon, ending Iowa's 6-2 season.

"We are extremely disappointed to have our season end today,'' Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz said in a statement. "This is remarkable group of players and men and it has been an honor to coach them.

"This has been a very special team. We have overcame several challenges together during a season like no other.''

Sterk said all team activities for the Missouri football program were being paused through Jan. 2, a decision made following consultation with local health officials, team physicians and Dr. Steve Whitt of Missouri University Health, the university's representative on the SEC Medical Task Force.