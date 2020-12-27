Missouri pulls out of bowl, game vs. Iowa canceled

Renewed issues with COVID-19 will prevent Iowa's opponent in the Music City Bowl from taking the field Wednesday in Nashville.
Missouri director of athletics Jim Sterk announced Sunday afternoon that because of an increase in positive tests among student-athletes, coaches and staff members in the Tigers football program, the university was pulling out of its game against the Hawkeyes.
Bowl officials announced the cancellation of the game later Sunday afternoon, ending Iowa's 6-2 season.
"We are extremely disappointed to have our season end today,'' Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz said in a statement. "This is remarkable group of players and men and it has been an honor to coach them.
"This has been a very special team. We have overcame several challenges together during a season like no other.''
Sterk said all team activities for the Missouri football program were being paused through Jan. 2, a decision made following consultation with local health officials, team physicians and Dr. Steve Whitt of Missouri University Health, the university's representative on the SEC Medical Task Force.
"This eight-day uptick within our program is significant and has made it impossible for us to play in the bowl game, which I know comes as a disappointment to our student-athletes, coaches and fans, who were excited about the opportunity to play a great Iowa team in Nashville.''
After returning from a four-day holiday break to practice on Saturdday, Missouri canceled a scheduled practice Sunday in Columbia, Mo. The Tigers were scheduled to leave for the bowl site on Monday.
The uptick in positive cases within the Missouri program reportedly has been traced back to the team's Dec. 19 game at Mississippi State.
The Tigers dealt with coronavirus issues as well as injuries throughout much of its 5-5 season, suiting up fewer than 60 players in six of its 10 games.
Iowa dealt with its own COVID-19 issues last week, pausing in-person team activities from Monday through Friday but the Hawkeyes resumed practices Saturday and worked out Sunday morning in Iowa City.
Quarterback Spencer Petras expressed disappointment in the situation on social media.
The Iowa quarterback wrote on Twitter, "We stayed in town through a pause in activities, missed Christmas with our families. Let's play this game.''
The Hawkeyes were preparing to play the bowl without receiver Brandon Smith.
The senior announced Sunday his plans to forego the final year of eligibility he would have available and enter the 2021 NFL draft.
Bowl officials announced that fans who had purchased tickets will receive a refund through Ticketmaster. The refund should be processed within the next 7-10 business days.