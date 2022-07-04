 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
IOWA FOOTBALL

Missouri tight end chooses Hawkeyes

080919-qct-spt-ia-media-day-008

The Hawkeye logo at midfield at Kinnick Stadium

 FILE PHOTO

With an acknowledgment of Iowa’s history of developing tight ends, the Hawkeyes added the first tight end to its 2023 football recruiting class Monday.

Zach Ortwerth, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound St. Louis University High prep, announced that he had verbally committed to become the 15th member of Iowa’s 2023 recruiting class.

“Committed #TEU,’’ was how Ortwerth unveiled his decision, referencing Iowa as “Tight End University’’ with the hashtag in his announcement.

Ortwerth was among players who took official visits to Iowa during the weekend of June 24-26.

He is the third player who took part in the Hawkeyes’ biggest recruiting event of the summer to announce intentions to sign with Iowa.

A pair of offensive lineman, Trevor Lauck from Roncalli High School in Indianapolis and in-state five-star prospect Kadyn Proctor of Southeast Polk, announced their commitments last week after visiting the same weekend.

People are also reading…

The visit to Iowa was the last of four Ortwerth took last month, also visiting Wisconsin, Minnesota and Pittsburgh before accepting an offer from the Hawkeyes that he had received following his first visit to campus in January.

Ortwerth also held offers from Illinois, Indiana, Louisville, Memphis, Nebraska, Purdue, Connecticut and Eastern Michigan.

All came within the last six months following a productive junior season at University High, where Ortwerth caught 20 passes for 299 yards and five touchdowns and was credited with eight pancake blocks.

He also played outside linebacker and finished the 2021 season with 72 tackles including two sacks.

Both Rivals and 247Sports rank Ortwerth as a three-star prospect on a five-star scale.

Rivals ranks him as the 36th-best tight end nationally and the 22nd-best player at any position in Missouri.

