Mistake-prone Bees fall on road

The St. Ambrose University football team was living on the edge all game on Saturday against hosting Lawrence Technical University.
The Fighting Bees gave up huge returns on special teams, watched LTU drive the ball up and down the field for 352 yards, were flagged for too many key penalties, had their offense sputter and gave up four turnovers.
While the Bees battled against all those maladies, it was all too much to overcome in a 29-24 loss to the Blue Devils in a Mid-States Football Association crossover game in Southfield, Mich.
“We had some opportunities that we weren't able to capitalize on,” said SAU coach Mike Magistrelli after his club dropped to 1-3. “It was a frustrating day.”
It was made even worse since the 3-0 Blue Devils were seemingly able to capitalize on a number of big plays and SAU miscues.
LTU's last two touchdowns followed turnovers — one interception and one fumble. The Blue Devils' opening score came after an 82-yard return on the game's opening kickoff.
“We seemed to make some mistakes or poor execution at critical times throughout the entire game,” said Magistrelli, whose club heads into its off week.
That poor execution led to the team totaling just 288 yards of offense. The Bees ran for 194 yards led by Cade Gorzny's 133 yards in 15 carries, including a 68-yard touchdown that knotted the score early in the first quarter.
Both teams struggled in a game that was choppy at best. The Blue Devils matched SAU's four turnovers with Bernard Buhake and Michael Charnot recovering fumbles and Vincent Shaw and Jamari Wise picking off LTU QB Tyler Kulka who threw four touchdowns and torched the SAU secondary for 296 yards on 19 of 35 passing.
Along with the eight combined turnovers, the teams were whistled for a combined 22 penalties for 251 yards and each had huge opportunities taken from them on strange plays.
SAU benefited from one of those when the Blue Devils failed to score right before halftime. Kulka appeared to reach paydirt on a 3-yard sneak, but he was spotted down short of the goal line as he broke out of the end zone with the ball. The clock expired without points being awarded.
That preserved SAU's 17-14 lead at the break.
The Bees missed a golden opportunity when they were flagged for a roughing the punter penalty when it appeared they had blocked a kick that the hosts then recovered in the end zone.
Magistrelli said that his players said they blocked the punt, but a penalty was still called.
“I thought there were some critical plays and critical calls and no calls,” Magistrelli said, “some weird things.”
Despite that, SAU was still in the game in the fourth quarter thanks to senior backup quarterback John Benckendorf, who replaced sophomore Tom Casey.
“We were just looking for a spark,” Magistrelli said. “John is a little more mobile and we felt he gave us a chance to extend plays against their aggressive man coverage.”
As it turned out, Benckendorf did just that. He turned a broken pass play into a 54-yard scoring scramble with 5:36 left in the game. Freshman kicker Joe Namio, who was filling in for senior Tom Gillen who wasn't able to make the trip, made it a five-point game with the PAT.
SAU's defense forced a punt on the ensuing LTU possession and the Bees had the ball back with three-plus minutes left in the game.
However, under a heavy rush, Benckendorf uncorked a desperation heave on second and 3 from the LTU 35 that was picked off.
SAU's defense just missed recording a safety on the Blue Devils' drive and the hosts then ran out the clock for the victory.
“Clearly, we have to get better in all three phases of the game,” Magistrelli said. “We're not playing great complementary football right now.”