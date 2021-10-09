Mistakes cost Panthers shot to beat Bison

FARGO, N.D. — It is becoming a scenario far too familiar for the Northern Iowa football program.
With momentum on its side despite playing from behind most of the first half, the Panthers had a chance to end years of frustration in the Fargodome.
But within six minutes of the third quarter, the Panthers chances were dashed by a Bison team that beat UNI for the seventh-straight time at home.
Fifth-ranked NDSU (5-0) scored twice in the first six minutes of the third quarter to pull away from the No. 16 Panthers for a 34-20 Missouri Valley Football Conference win.
“I felt that was a game we could have won if we locked in and stayed focused,” UNI wide receiver Isaiah Weston said. “We shot ourselves in the foot a lot.”
Trailing 13-10 at the break, UNI got the ball to open the third quarter but a false start put the Panthers behind the chains early and UNI punted. The Bison’s Jayden Price returned the punt 41 yards to the UNI nine, and three plays later Quincy Patterson scored on a four-yard run for a 20-10 lead.
Then Theo Day was sacked by Will Mostaert and fumbled and the Bison recovered at the UNI 21. NDSU scored four plays later on a 3-yard pass from Patterson to Noah Gindorff for a 27-10 lead with 9:02 left in the third.
“We gave them two short fields and that was very frustrating,” UNI head coach Mark Farley said. “We had done well enough to be back where we wanted to be.
“We had to have a good start. We had a terrible drive in the first possession coming out of the gate.”
The Panthers had an immediate response as Day hit Isaiah Weston for 68 yards and Dom Williams scored on the very next play from the five to cut UNI’s deficit to 27-17.
Weston finished with five catches for 181 yards and a touchdown.
But NDSU had an answer too, and a long one.
Twice UNI had the Bison in a third and long situation, and twice the Panthers lost contain on Patterson.
On a third-and-10 Patterson scrambled 25 yards for an initial first down. He broke free for an 8-yard gain on third-and-8 for another first down as part of a 16-play, 80-yard drive that ate up more than eight minutes.
“The quarterback getting out of the pocket on that one drive … we needed to get him down and get off the field,” safety Korby Sander said.