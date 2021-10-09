Mistakes cost Panthers shot to beat Bison

FARGO, N.D. — It is becoming a scenario far too familiar for the Northern Iowa football program.

With momentum on its side despite playing from behind most of the first half, the Panthers had a chance to end years of frustration in the Fargodome.

But within six minutes of the third quarter, the Panthers chances were dashed by a Bison team that beat UNI for the seventh-straight time at home.

Fifth-ranked NDSU (5-0) scored twice in the first six minutes of the third quarter to pull away from the No. 16 Panthers for a 34-20 Missouri Valley Football Conference win.

“I felt that was a game we could have won if we locked in and stayed focused,” UNI wide receiver Isaiah Weston said. “We shot ourselves in the foot a lot.”

Trailing 13-10 at the break, UNI got the ball to open the third quarter but a false start put the Panthers behind the chains early and UNI punted. The Bison’s Jayden Price returned the punt 41 yards to the UNI nine, and three plays later Quincy Patterson scored on a four-yard run for a 20-10 lead.

Then Theo Day was sacked by Will Mostaert and fumbled and the Bison recovered at the UNI 21. NDSU scored four plays later on a 3-yard pass from Patterson to Noah Gindorff for a 27-10 lead with 9:02 left in the third.