For most of the first half, St. Ambrose was in cruise control.
But then the issues that have plagued the Fighting Bees so far this season — special teams miscues and offensive mistakes — turned the game on its head.
The Fighting Bees gave up the final 20 points of their home opener at Brady Street Stadium, falling 20-10 to No. 22 Siena Heights.
"This one's going to hurt," head coach Mike Magistrelli said. "There's some of those plays that stick out and those are the ones you remember, but there are so many others that just haunt you."
With over four minutes left in the first half, St. Ambrose led 10-0 and was poised to get the ball back. Siena Heights punted the ball and it was fair caught at the 5-yard line, pinning the Fighting Bees' offense deep in its territory.
Quarterback Dino Borrelli was pressured on the first play of the drive and heaved a pass up that was intercepted by Khoriece Crawford at the St. Ambrose 35. The Saints (3-0) scored six plays later to cut the score to 10-6 with 1:47 left in the half.
"It's tough when you're back there on punt return. The punters have gotten so good at pinning the ball, we teach them put your heels at the 5 and don't go back to field it," Magistrelli said. "The worst part is, I think we had some room to run with it, even after fielding it. It puts you in a tough position, but we have to be able to get out of those holes."
On the final play of the ensuing St. Ambrose (1-2) drive, Borrelli attempted a screen pass with four seconds left that was batted in the air and intercepted by Vincent Walker, who returned the ball 35 yards for a touchdown to put the Saints up 13-10 at halftime. Siena Heights entered the game with eight takeaways and had three more Saturday.
"It was kind of a wild play. I should have made a better decision knowing there was four seconds left and we're not across the 50 yet," Borrelli said. "Should have done something else, but I don't know; a good play by them.
"I've got to make a play, do anything but that."
All the openings St. Ambrose had offensively in the first half closed up in the second half as the Fighting Bees mustered just 66 total yards in the final two quarters. Borrelli left the game early with a back injury, finishing the day 18 of 32 for 130 yards and a touchdown. After seeing just two snaps in the first half, John Benckendorf finished 4 of 9 for 18 yards and an interception while also adding 18 yards on the ground.
"We just made a few too many mistakes and that ultimately hurt us, hurt our defense because they played well," Borrelli said. "It's pretty hard right now, but we've just got to keep getting better. We have the potential to be very good so we've just got to keep working and hopefully our offense will start clicking."
The Bees did have a chance to tie the game but a 27-yard field goal from Tom Gillen was wide left in the third quarter.
The first half was dominated by the St. Ambrose defense. The Fighting Bees held the Saints to 138 total yards and pressured the Siena Heights passing game. The Bees took a 3-0 lead on a 22-yard field goal by Gillen and then added to it with a 27-yard pass from Borrelli to Brandon Baalman.
But in the second half, with the offense struggling to maintain possession of the ball, the defense eventually wore down, allowing a 14-play, 56-yard drive that took 8:01 off the clock in the final quarter, capped by a 2-yard touchdown run by Andre Chenault with 4:45 left in the game.
Chenault finished with 117 yards as Siena Heights rushed for 240 yards in the game.
"They made some big plays. Give credit to Siena Heights, they know how to adapt," said senior defensive end Ryan Zitkus, who had three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and drew multiple holding calls in the first half. "They're good at making big plays, and that's what it came down to, making big plays.
"They got away with one, I think."
It's a tough loss for the Bees, whose defense has played well enough through three games, only to see the other two phases struggle. Now any hope of earning a playoff berth likely rest on this week's game against third-ranked Saint Francis (Ind.).
"It's frustrating, but it's something we have to look past. What happens, happens, and we've just got to look to the future," Zitkus said. "We've got to find a way to win. Siena Heights, their first two games were nailbiters and they found a way to win in both of them. Today, same thing, they just found a way to win."
