Moeaki welcomes ANF honor

IOWA CITY – Tony Moeaki didn’t raise any crops or have any livestock to care for as he grew up in suburban Chicago.

But, the 10th former Iowa football player to be recognized on America Needs Farmers Wall of Honor at Kinnick Stadium has a unique appreciation for the work that accompanies the agriculture industry and shares the traits that accompany successful farm operations.

“It’s incredible to be back, be back in the facility. There are a lot of memories,’’ Moeaki said Tuesday. “It’s an honor to be here with my family and be recognized for what this award stands for and its previous recipients.’’

An all-Big Ten tight end as a senior for the Hawkeyes in 2009 who overcame several serious injuries in his college career before going on to play for the Chiefs, Bills, Seahawks and Falcons during a six-year NFL career, Moeaki grew up in Wheaton, Ill.

Although he didn’t grow up on a farm, by the time Moeaki graduated from Wheaton-Warrenville South High School in 2005 he had gained a personal understanding of what farming was about.

His grandfather farmed in Tonga, raising livestock, grain and fish.

The family’s farming operation provided enough food for his family and others in their community to generate enough income to eventually help the family relocate to the United States.

Moeaki said he thought about that often when he put on a Hawkeye helmet with its ANF sticker, a tradition began by coach Hayden Fry during a Rose Bowl season in 1985 to show support during the Farm Crisis of that time.

“I’ve always had a strong affinity for agriculture and the farmers who raise our food. It means a lot to be acknowledged as someone who shares that same dedication,’’ Moeaki said.

While Moeaki did not grow up on a farm like many previous recipients of the ANF Wall of Honor recognition, he joins those players in sharing the tenacity, work ethic and character of the Iowa farmer.

Moeaki will be recognized during Saturday’s Iowa-Michigan football game and will sign autographs during a pregame event at the ANF Legends Tent in Krause Family Plaza located adjacent to Kinnick Stadium. Activities there will run from 8-10:30 a.m. prior to the game’s 11:05 a.m. kickoff.