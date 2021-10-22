More efficient Purdy looking for more magic vs. Oklahoma State

Purdy credits the players around him for his efficiency.

Breece Hall takes a lot of pressure off him in the run game and Charlie Kolar and Xavier Hutchinson don’t drop too many passes.

“When the game starts to get crazy, I don’t freak out because I’ve been in those situations before,” Purdy said. “I just trust my teammates, let the guys up front do their thing and let the game come naturally at this point in my career.”

But even before Purdy was in every kind of situation and when he was a true freshman just trying to make it through fall camp, Campbell and his staff could see something special in him.

“He had just a special quality that he brought to the table,” Campbell said. “I've said this a lot, the freshmen that have come in here and been transformational players, they’ve had the ability to show up right away in fall camp. They know who they are, they have great confidence, and to me, they're not overwhelmed with the entirety of college football.

“Brock, to be able to do that at the quarterback position, I think that's really special. We got to the end of fall camp and there was a buzz about, ‘Man, this Brock Purdy, he’s got something really special about him.’”