 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine
topical alert top story
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

More honors for Hawkeyes' Campbell

  • Updated
  • 0
Iowa Minnesota Football

Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim, second from right, fumbles the ball as he is hit by Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) during the second half of the Hawkeyes' win over the Golden Gophers last month. The hit inside the red zone line resulted in a turnover that helped Iowa rally for a win.

 Craig Lessig, Associated Press

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell moved one step away from becoming the 13th football player in Hawkeye history to earn unanimous consensus all-American honors.

The senior from Cedar Falls, Iowa, was named Tuesday by The Sporting News as a first-team all-American, the fourth honor among five all-American teams used to determine consensus all-American recognition.

He was joined on The Sporting News first team by Illinois offensive tackle Alex Palczewski.

Campbell previously earned first-team honors from the Walter Camp Foundation, the Football Writers Association of America and the Associated Press. The fifth all-American team used in the process, selected by the American Football Coaches Association, is scheduled to be released on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-5, 246-pound middle linebacker led Iowa with 118 tackles this season. He intercepted two passes, recovered one fumble and forced one fumble during Iowa's 7-5 season.

People are also reading…

Campbell received the Butkus Award as college football's top linebacker and the William V. Campbell Trophy as the top scholar-athlete in college football last week.

He was previously named as the Big Ten defensive player of the year and conference's linebacker of year.

Palczewski is the first Illinois offensive tackle to earn first-team all-American honors in the modern era of college football, which dates to the start of two-platoon football.

The 6-foot-6, 315-pound native of Mount Prospect, Ill., anchored the Fighting Illini offensive line, recording 428 pass block snaps without allowing a sack in 2022.

Iowa safety Kaevon Merriweather and Illinois running back Chase Brown were named as second-team all-American choices by The Sporting News.

Merriweather recorded 47 tackles this season, intercepted three passes and returned a fumble for a touchdown in the Hawkeyes' win at Rutgers.

Brown was the nation's second-leading rusher with 1,643 yards and finished third in the nation with 1,883 all-purpose yards while tying for the national lead with 10 100-yard rushing performances during the Fighting Illini's 8-4 season.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco’s Atlas Lions carry the hopes of an entire continent

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News