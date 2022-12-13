More honors for Hawkeyes' Campbell

University of Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell moved one step away from becoming the 13th football player in Hawkeye history to earn unanimous consensus All-American honors.

The senior from Cedar Falls, Iowa, was named Tuesday by The Sporting News as a first-team All-American, the fourth honor among five All-American teams used to determine consensus All-American recognition.

He was joined on The Sporting News first team by Illinois offensive tackle Alex Palczewski.

Campbell previously earned first-team honors from the Walter Camp Foundation, the Football Writers Association of America and the Associated Press. The fifth All-American team used in the process, selected by the American Football Coaches Association, is scheduled to be released on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-5, 246-pound middle linebacker led Iowa with 118 tackles this season. He intercepted two passes, recovered one fumble and forced one fumble during Iowa's 7-5 season.

Campbell received the Butkus Award as college football's top linebacker and the William V. Campbell Trophy as the top scholar-athlete in college football last week.

He was previously named the Big Ten Conference defensive player of the year and the conference's linebacker of year.

Palczewski is the first Illinois offensive tackle to earn first-team All-American honors in the modern era of college football, which dates to the start of two-platoon football.

The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder out of Mount Prospect, Ill., anchored the Fighting Illini offensive line, recording 428 pass block snaps without allowing a sack in 2022.

Iowa safety Kaevon Merriweather and Illinois running back Chase Brown were named as second-team All-American choices by The Sporting News.

Merriweather recorded 47 tackles this season, intercepted three passes and returned a fumble for a touchdown in the Hawkeyes' win at Rutgers.

Brown was the nation's second-leading rusher with 1,643 yards and finished third in the nation with 1,883 all-purpose yards while tying for the national lead with 10 100-yard rushing performances during the Fighting Illini's 8-4 season.