Moss broadens his horizons in Hawkeye return

IOWA CITY – As he wrestled with what he called the toughest decision of his life, Riley Moss discovered there was no right or wrong answer.

“Go to the NFL and make millions or stay and get better. It was a win-win, but at the same time you want to make sure that you’re making the right decision for yourself,’’ Moss said.

Ultimately, Moss concluded that he needed another year of seasoning in the Iowa secondary.

The Big Ten defensive back of the year is working on that now as the Hawkeyes work through spring drills and work toward an April 23 public practice at Kinnick Stadium.

Moss said last week that he even surprised himself a little bit that he continues to prepare for a fifth season with the Hawkeyes.

“That was the problem. Most of the season I was sold on leaving then I started really thinking about it and started weighing the pros and cons and it was hard,’’ Moss said. “I don’t wish it on anyone. It was really hard. I’m just glad I came out and made the right decision.’’

Moss reached that conclusion in January, shortly after some sleepless nights prior to Iowa’s appearance in the Big Ten Championship Game and in its Citrus Bowl game against Kentucky.

“Over probably the last month of the season I was losing sleep and it was tough to focus on the things I needed to focus on because it was such a big decision,’’ Moss said.

It was a decision Moss reached after a lot of late-night discussions with his roommate on the road, Jack Koerner.

“For most of the season, we talked about leaving together, training together in Florida, that type of thing,’’ Moss said.

Koerner eventually decided that it was in his best interest to declare for the draft, while Moss did a 180, opting to return for another season as a Hawkeye.

“It’s supposed to be a selfish decision and we kind of figured that out later on,’’ Moss said. “He feels like he made the right decision and I think he did as well. And, I absolutely think that I made the right decision.’’

It took some time to get to that point.

Moss recalled sitting up the night before the Citrus Bowl as the clock reached and passed 1 a.m., talking with Koerner about the future.

“Are we staying or are we leaving? It was tough for us to figure out because we were kind of staring down the barrel of a gun there,’’ Moss said. “It was like, we’ve got to decide soon and that’s not something we should have been focused on the night before a game.’’

Moss gained a complete understanding of the pressure the current generation of players deal with when they find themselves in that situation.

“It’s tough, especially in this day and age. Agents are pushing you to make that decision early and sign with a team so you’ve got this whole map laid out and the night before the game you should be focused on the game and we were focusing on whether we were going to leave or stay,’’ Moss said.

Following Iowa’s 20-17 loss to Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl, Moss spent an additional week in Florida.

In addition to getting some time to unwind from the Hawkeyes’ 10-4 season, it also provided Moss with some space to reach the decision he made when he sat down with defensive coordinator Phil Parker and coach Kirk Ferentz shortly after returning to Iowa City.

“I remember my meeting with coach Parker, and remember him saying I’m not going to pressure you to stay and I’m not going to pressure you to go. He said I’m just giving you facts so you can understand whether you want to stay or go,’’ Moss recalled.

He followed by meeting with Ferentz, telling him, “I think I’m ready for another year, another go at it. I’ve got some unfinished business.’’

Ferentz said Moss’ decision surprised him a bit, but what pleased Parker the most about it was why the 6-foot-1, 194-pound Ankeny, Iowa, native chose to return for an additional year.

“He knew what he had to do,’’ Parker said.

Among the facts Parker laid out for Moss was the progress he has made and continues to work toward making at the point of attack.

“Took all of his plays that he was at the point of attack, and he kind of had to look at them and evaluate them and see how he did,’’ Parker said. “It’s either a plus or a minus.’’

Moss saw room to grow.

He saw an opportunity to improve and the returning all-American who had four of Iowa’s 25 interceptions last season has hopes of winning the Jim Thorpe Award as college football’s top defensive back is determined to make that happen.

Moss’ objectives including working on his man coverage skills.

“In the NFL they spread you out and they’re running all over the place so that’s one thing I think I can grow in a little bit,’’ Moss said.

That includes off the field as well.

Moss earned his undergraduate degree from Iowa in December and is now enrolled in a variety of classes ranging from Acting for Success to Human Sexuality to a poetry class.

“I’m broadening my horizons I guess you could say,’’ Moss said. “It’s definitely been interesting.’’

