Moss expects more as a fifth-year Hawkeye

IOWA CITY — In the midst of a workout on a steaming hot summer day, there was a fraction of a second when Riley Moss had the slightest of doubts.

“I was out there sweating my butt off and I asked myself, ‘What am I doing here?’ But it must have been the heat. I know exactly what I’m here for,’’ the Iowa cornerback said. “I’m back for my fifth season to get better.’’

That has always been the motivation for Moss and it brought him back to the Hawkeyes for one final season even after he was named the Big Ten defensive back of the year last season.

While many players would have chosen to use that as a springboard to the next level, Moss saw things differently.

The 6-foot-1, 193-pound Ankeny, Iowa native said his passion for playing the game in a Hawkeye uniform ultimately led him to hold off on his pursuit of playing in the NFL.

“I definitely want to play in the NFL, but the NFL will always be there,’’ Moss said.

And the chance to play for Iowa?

This is it.

“I grew up wanting to be a Hawkeye. I came to games here as a kid. This is what I always wanted to do. The way I looked at it, I only had five years of my life to play football at Iowa and I want to make the most of that,’’ Moss said.

Recalling tailgating with his family as a kid before games in the Finkbine Commuter Lot a short walk away from Kinnick Stadium and growing up spending fall Saturdays in Iowa City, Moss was determined to play as many games for Iowa as he could.

“That’s why I’m back,’’ he said. “The NFL will be there, but I’ll never get another chance to be a Hawkeye.’’

Moss has made the most of his first four seasons.

He currently ranks second on Iowa’s career charts with 239 yards in interception returns and he is one of three players in Hawkeye history to return three interceptions for touchdowns.

A first-team all-Big Ten selection a year ago, Moss recorded four of his 10 career inteceptions last season and returned a pair for touchdowns.

He missed three games with an injury but finished with 39 tackles including three for a loss in addition to being credited with nine passes defended.

Moss expects more from himself this season.

He sees room to grow his game in man coverage, something he views as a necessity as he prepares for the future.

"I definitely could get a little better in man coverage because that is all they play in the NFL,'' Moss said, adding he wouldn't mind returning "a couple more picks to the house like last year.''

Defensive coordinator Phil Parker would be surprised if Moss doesn't elevate his game.

He said Moss has been valuable in helping younger defensive backs in the program progress.

“It’s good to have somebody out there who understands what he needs to do and takes care of it,’’ Parker said. “He knows what it takes and he’s pushing the other guys who are behind him. He coaches them, just like someone did for him when he was younger.’’

Moss remembers learning from Jake Gervase when he was cutting his own teeth in the Hawkeye secondary.

He recalls toiling as a first-year Hawkeye, learning how much of a grind it can be, developing an appreciation for how players can craft their own career experience through their attitude and approach to the work that accompanies competing in a power-five program.

“Your days here go how you want them to go,’’ Moss said. “It’s all about your attitude and how you go about things.’’

Moss has chosen to keep the approach positive, something he works at on a daily basis no matter how challenge filled the day or week might be.

“If you wake up in the morning with a smile on your face and you are ready to go, you’re going to have a great day,’’ Moss said. “There’s no one who can change that. You’re in control of your own life and your own attitude.’’

And when the challenges become a bit overwhelming?

“Stuff happens. You can have a bad day, but look at it as a growing moment and have a smile on your face,’’ Moss said.

That approach is among lessons Moss now shares with younger players, much like Gervase helped him adjust to competing in the college game.

“Now, I’m doing the same thing for the younger guys. It’s come around full circle,’’ said Moss, who is positioned to join Matt Hankins as the only five-year letterwinners in Hawkeye history.

As he concentrates on the detail work he believes is necessary to maximize his production this fall and position him well for the future. Moss carries that same approach onto the field each day.

“I’m going to have a good season. I watch the tape from last fall, I see things to work on, areas where I can be more consistent,’’ he said. “Doing that will help me continue to develop and make the most of the season, which is what I want and what I want to help the team.’’