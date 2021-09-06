Moss, Hawkeyes move on to Cyclone challenge

IOWA CITY – Riley Moss insists he simply took things as they came Saturday.
And twice, the Iowa cornerback took things all the way to the house.
“I just did my job and good things came from it,’’ Moss said after returning a pair of interceptions for touchdowns in the Hawkeyes’ 34-6 season-opening win over Indiana.
Those good things included being rewarded for work that included a pair of pass break ups and one tackle in addition to becoming just the third Hawkeye ever to record two pick sixes in one game.
Moss was named Monday as the Big Ten defensive player of the week one day after the Walter Camp Football Foundation selected the senior from Ankeny, Iowa, as its national defensive player of the week, a first for a Hawkeye since Josh Jackson won the honor during the 2017 season.
By the time the awards were announced, Moss and his teammates were moving on to Iowa’s next challenge.
The Hawkeyes face their second ranked opponent in as many weeks on Saturday, visiting seventh-ranked Iowa State in a 3:30 p.m. renewal of the Cy-Hawk Series.
“We know what the schedule is, but our energies heading in (to the opener) were all on getting that first win. It feels good to get that done, celebrate it for a bit and then get ready for the next one,’’ Moss said.
The challenge remains much the same in the first-ever match-up between the instate rivals when both teams have been ranked.
The Cyclones, who edged Northern Iowa 16-10 in their Saturday opener, will take the field at Jack Trice Stadium as a top-10 team. The Hawkeyes have not beaten a top-10 opponent on the road since winning 21-10 at fifth-ranked Penn State in 2009.
Moss did not play the last time Iowa and Iowa State played in 2019. An injury he suffered in a season-opening win over Miami (Ohio) kept him out of the Hawkeyes’ 18-17 victory at ISU two years ago.
In general, Iowa’s plan won’t likely differ much from the core values it built its defensive attack around for the Hoosiers.
“Our game plan coming in was to stop the big plays and that’s what we did,’’ Moss said. “We made them work for their yards and their points. All week, the coaches preached to stay on top, do your job, read your keys, know your responsibilities. I think everyone throughout the defense did that well.’’
And Moss was Moss, something that didn’t surprise coach Kirk Ferentz.
“Since he’s been here, he’s done nothing but impress us,’’ Ferentz said. “If you get his personality, he’s loose and light and all that kind of stuff. He’s a light-hearted guy that way, but he competes hard. He’s got some good skills and ability and he’s got a lot of pride in what he does.’’
Moss said reading the quarterback has positioned him for the success he has had in picking off passes.
“I think it was just my eyes and being patient,’’ Moss said.
His eight interceptions ties Moss for 19th on Iowa’s career list but only one Hawkeye, Tyler Sash, recorded more than the 239 return yards that Moss has accumulated after those picks.
His three touchdowns tie him with Desmond King and Tom Knight for the most in school history.