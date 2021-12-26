Moss mulls future as Hawkeye bowl nears

IOWA CITY – First comes the competition, and then the decision.

Iowa cornerback Riley Moss is not unlike several of his teammates as the Hawkeyes prepare for Citrus Bowl.

The Big Ten defensive back of the year is contemplating his future plans beyond the final snaps of Saturday’s noon game in Orlando.

The senior from Ankeny, Iowa, could move on and work to take his game to the next level or he could use the extra year of eligibility that all college players received because of the COVID-impacted 2020 season.

Moss has accepted an invitation to participate in next month’s Senior Bowl, but said his commitment only creates that opportunity and can be taken back if he chooses to return to Iowa for one final season.

“My decision is not fully made yet,’’ Moss said Thursday. “I’m going to wait and talk with my family, meet with coach (Kirk) Ferentz and see what the scouts are saying and stuff. I still have a little bit of time to make the decision.’’

If he had to make that call today, Moss said he would likely move on to the next phase in his career.