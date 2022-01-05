Moss will return to Hawkeyes for fifth season

Riley Moss sees more to accomplish at Iowa. The Big Ten defensive back of the year announced plans Wednesday to give himself a chance to do just that.
The cornerback will return for a fifth season with the Hawkeyes, using an extra year of eligibility offered to all players to continue living a dream in the Iowa secondary.
“This has been the hardest decision I have ever had to make and I am confident that I have made the right one,’’ Moss wrote in a social media post announcing that his hopes of playing at the next level will wait until after he enjoys “one last ride’’ with the 2022 Hawkeyes.
Moss made that choice following an all-American season as a fourth-year senior with Iowa.
The 6-foot-1, 194-pound Ankeny, Iowa, native missed three games in the middle of the Hawkeyes’ 10-4 season because of a knee injury he suffered after recording an interception during Iowa’s Oct. 9 victory over Penn State.
He finished the season with 39 tackles, nine pass deflections and four interceptions including two pick-sixes in the Hawkeyes’ season-opening win over Indiana.
“The memories we made will stick with me forever, on and off the field,’’ Moss said. “The season didn’t end the way we wanted but to have won 10 games and making it to the Big Ten Championship was very special.’’
Moss indicated prior to the Hawkeyes’ appearance in the Citrus Bowl that he was still weighing a final decision but was leaning toward calling it a college career at that point.
He said then that he planned to review information gathered by Iowa coaches and discuss things with his family before reaching the decision he announced Wednesday.
“I have always dreamed of being a Hawkeye and being able to live out this dream every day has been incredibly special for both me and my family,’’ Moss wrote. “That’s why after talking with my family and doing a lot of self-reflection I have decided to stay and continue being a Hawkeye for the 2022 season.’’
Moss went on to explain his reasoning.
“I have more goals I would like to achieve and this team has more goals to achieve as well,’’ he wrote.
Moss is the second Hawkeye senior to announce future plans.
Free safety Jack Koerner, who arrived at Iowa as a walk-on in 2017, wrote on social media Sunday evening that he would not use the additional year of eligibility offered, calling his time at Iowa “the best five years of my life.’’
He went on to add that he was “excited and eager to take all I’ve learned from this great staff and to pursue my next challenge and dream of playing on Sundays.’’