Mount Union clips Wartburg in final minute of D-III semifinal

ALLIANCE, Ohio — Wartburg College's football team was one defensive stop from playing for an NCAA Division III national championship.

In an epic back-and-forth contest, perennial power and second-ranked Mount Union scored a touchdown with 31 seconds remaining Saturday afternoon to edge 12th-ranked Wartburg 34-31 in a semifinal contest at Kehres Stadium.

After the Knights took a three-point lead with 3 minutes, 6 seconds remaining, the Purple Raiders (14-0) answered with a 69-yard drive in seven plays.

Faced with fourth and 7 at its own 34, Mount Union quarterback Braxton Plunk scrambled out of heavy pressure and found standout receiver Wayne Ruby for 36 yards. Then two plays later, Plunk threaded the needle to Edwin Reed for 27 yards to set up a Tyler Echeverry 3-yard touchdown run.

It was the fourth and final lead change in the closing quarter.

“The loss doesn’t hurt as much as knowing I won’t get to see all these guys at practice on Tuesday,” Wartburg head coach Chris Winter said.

Wartburg offensive coordinator Matt Wheeler called it a great matchup between two great football teams.

"Our guys proved they belonged on this stage," Wheeler said. "So proud of our guys and what a football game."

Wartburg has 13 players from the Quad Cities metro or surrounding area on its two-deep. Several made a big impact in the game.

North Scott alum Nile McLaughlin, two weeks removed from going down with a dislocated ankle, completed 21 of 35 passes for 334 yards and three touchdowns.

He found Drake George for a 26-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to give Wartburg a 24-21 lead. After Mount Union responded with a score, McLaughlin hit Carter Henry for a 59-yard score with 3:06 left.

McLaughlin broke Matt Sacia's school record for completions in a season with 254. The signal caller closed the year with 3,046 passing yards and 27 touchdowns versus nine interceptions.

North Scott graduate Nate Link had nine tackles and recovered a fumble which set up a touchdown. Assumption graduate Antonio Santillan had eight tackles in his final game with the Knights.

It was also the final game for fifth-year seniors Donaven Juarez (Assumption) and Sam Reyes (North Scott).

Bellevue product Hunter Clasen broke a 28-year old rushing record as he finished with 1,561 yards, besting the mark set by Bobby Beatty in 1994 by two yards.

It was the first time in program history Wartburg had reached the semifinals and it finished the year with a school-record 13 wins.

“What a football game,” Wheeler said. “Still a little stunned. It got to a point where you could kind of taste it. It is going to sting for a while to have it that close, dangling in front of you.

“They made the plays they had to make. What a fight. Our guys can hold our heads up. They came and battled. They were true representatives of Wartburg College.”

Mount Union will play CCIW champion North Central (14-0) in the Stagg Bowl in Annapolis, Md., next Friday night.