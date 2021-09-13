Muscatine's Soko has bounced back in a big way at Coe

He had a few offers but he missed his parents while living with a host family in Muscatine during high school. The idea of staying in Cedar Rapids and playing for Coe was an attractive option but it wasn’t the only factor in his decision.

“The reason I really went to Coe was the coaching staff and the players,’’ Soko said.

During the summer after the injury, he met a Coe assistant coach who told him he had suffered a similar injury during his playing days but was able to return to competition. He encouraged Soko to keep trying to rehab.

In the end, the Achilles healed better than anyone expected.

“I feel like I can run better than ever,’’ Soko said. “After the first game (against Cornell), everything felt good.’’

He rushed for 71 yards in 13 carries in that game. It obviously felt even better Saturday as Soko broke loose on a 73-yard run for the first points of the game and continued to produce all afternoon.

He admitted that the level of competition in NCAA Division III isn’t quite what it was at UNI, which plays at the FCS level.