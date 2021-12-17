Myers Hendrickson named head football coach at WIU

MACOMB, Ill. — A second generation Hendrickson will be leading the Western Illinois University football program.
On Friday, Myers Hendrickson was named the 31st head football coach in Western Illinois history.
His father, Mark, coached the Leathernecks from 2008-12 when Myers was a student-athlete at Western.
“I’m very excited to have Coach Myers Hendrickson leading the Western Illinois football program,” said WIU Director of Athletics Danielle Surprenant. “His passion for WIU is unbelievable. He truly bleeds purple and gold.
“Myers has amassed great success as a head football coach. Pairing that with his familiarity with the program and experience, connections recruiting in the Midwest, I’m excited about the future of WIU Football. Once a Leatherneck, always a Leatherneck. Welcome home, Coach Hendrickson.”
Hendrickson will officially be introduced on Monday. He takes over for Jared Elliott, who spent four seasons leading the Leatherneck program before his departure at the end of the season.
As the head coach at Kansas Wesleyan University, Hendrickson led the team to a 30-4 record, which included two Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) championship titles in 2019 and 2021.
Hendrickson had previous coaching stops at Kansas Wesleyan (2015-16, 2019-21), Northern State University (2017-19), and Coe College (2016-17). He began his coaching career the year he graduated in 2012 when he was defensive quality control coach at Auburn University before moving on to Holmes Community College in 2013. He has established himself as a coach with potent offenses.
Hendrickson was a wide receiver for Western from 2009-11, playing in every game during his last two seasons. As a senior, he was named Phil Steele Preseason College Football Second Team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) as a punt returner. He also earned Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) All-Academic Team accolades his final three seasons and also received the Dr. Frank Sorenson Award for Academic Achievement — awarded to the student-athlete with the highest GPA on the football team.