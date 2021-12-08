Nation's top safety stays home, picks Hawkeyes

Xavier Nwankpa, the nation’s top-ranked safety prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, celebrated his 18th birthday Wednesday by staying home.
Surrounded by family and friends in the auditorium at Southeast Polk High School, Nwankpa announced he had selected Iowa over Ohio State and Notre Dame and will sign a letter of intent with the Hawkeyes next Wednesday.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defensive back who thrived on both sides of the ball and special teams for a Southeast Polk team which won the Iowa Class 5A state championship had more than 30 offers from top-level power-five programs before choosing to stay close to home.
He was ranked by both Rivals and 247Sports as the top safety prospect nationally in this year’s high school senior class, as a top-20 recruit overall and as the top recruit in the state of Iowa.
Rivals rates him as a five-star prospect on its five-star scale while 247Sports ranks him as a four-star recruit.
Nwankpa sat behind a table with caps from each of three programs he ultimately chose between, moved first toward an Ohio State cap and then ultimately reached for an Iowa cap that couldn’t hide the wide smile he wore while announcing his plans to become a Hawkeye.
He cited the stability of the Iowa program and its history of developing defensive backs as the top reasons he chose Iowa.
He reached that conclusion during a home visit on Monday night with Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, defensive coordinator and secondary coach Phil Parker and assistant defensive line coach and defensive recruiting coordinator Jay Niemann.
“Iowa is a place where I can develop over the next three-to-five years and succeed,’’ Nwankpa said during in an interview with CBS Sports HQ, which aired his announcement live.
Five of the last 10 players to be selected as the Big Ten defensive back of the year, including 2021 winner Riley Moss, have played for Iowa and have been coached by Parker.
The other four, Amani Hooker, Josh Jackson, Desmond King and Micah Hyde, are currently on NFL teams.
“That was a big factor,’’ Nwankpa said. “Five of last 10 defensive backs of the year, that’s crazy from one program, and it doesn’t happen anywhere else. That’s a credit to coach Parker for getting those guys where they want to be.’’
In addition to his three finalists, Nwankpa also visited Iowa State, Michigan, Nebraska and Texas A&M during the recruiting process.
But in the end, Nwankpa believed Iowa was the best place for him to grow his game.
“They have had some of the best DB production in the country and I wanted to be part of it, have a chance to do some things that have never been done before,’’ Nwankpa said.
His decision raised the ranking of what is now a 12-player Iowa recruiting class for 2022 from 52nd in the country to 39th according to 247Sports.
Nwankpa is the first defensive back to announce intentions to sign with the Hawkeyes in this recruiting cycle. He joins defensive end Aaron Graves of Gowrie, Iowa and offensive tackle Kale Krogh of Huxley, Iowa, as the only in-state players in the class.
Selected as the captain of the Iowa Class 5A all-state team selected by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association, Nwankpa finished his senior season at Southeast Polk with 26 tackles, including one sack, and recorded four of his 13 career interceptions for a 12-1 team which avenged a regular-season loss to Ankeny in the 5A state title game.
He also played receiver and returned kicks and punts for the Rams.
Nwankpa caught 38 passes for 391 yards and five touchdowns as a senior, ran the ball eight times for 49 yards and completed the only pass he attempted for a 12-yard touchdown.
He also returned eight punts for an average of 23.9 yards and covered 116 yards on two kick returns, including running one back 96 yards.