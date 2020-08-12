Nebraska needs to stand with Big Ten for rich, for poorer

“No,” he said. “Not and be a member of the Big Ten Conference.”

Becoming a member of an athletic conference is sort of like getting married.

You reap the rewards of the alliance, as Nebraska most certainly has, but you also agree to have and to hold from this day forward, for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health.

Because of all this sickness, this is the worse and the poorer part of the deal.

People in Michigan and Ohio and Illinois and certainly in Iowa aren’t going to cherish not having football games in their stadiums this fall, but they’re biting their lips, pinching their noses and abiding by the decision that has been made.

You can tell Nebraska people don’t like not getting their way.

That’s why they jilted the Big 12 Conference to join the Big Ten nine years ago, a move that has more than doubled the Cornhuskers’ annual athletic department revenue.

Now there is speculation that this no-football-in-2020 ruling could be the beginning of another breakup.