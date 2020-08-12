Nebraska needs to stand with Big Ten for rich, for poorer

I suspect no one really liked the decision that Big Ten Conference officials announced Tuesday.
That includes the 14 university presidents who had to make it.
The cancellation of the league’s football season, at least for the fall, was a heart-wrenching move.
You can find deep-seeded disappointment, grumbling and criticism of the decision in every corner of the conference, but you’ll also find acceptance and a determination to make the best of the situation.
Only one school rebelliously threatened to try to still play football games this fall, even if it needs to do it against teams from other conferences.
Nebraska coach Scott Frost took that stance Monday, before the decision even was made, and others connected with the university piled on after the announcement.
Frost, Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos, chancellor Ronnie Green and president Ted Carter issued a joint statement saying the Cornhuskers “have been and continue to be ready to play.’’
Chances are, their veiled threat to keep playing is a hollow one. But if not, the Big Ten may soon be down to 13 members.
Conference commissioner Kevin Warren, who was depicted in the Nebraska media Tuesday as being weak and vacillating, was anything but weak when asked if it was OK for the Cornhuskers to still play games this fall.
“No,” he said. “Not and be a member of the Big Ten Conference.”
Becoming a member of an athletic conference is sort of like getting married.
You reap the rewards of the alliance, as Nebraska most certainly has, but you also agree to have and to hold from this day forward, for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health.
Because of all this sickness, this is the worse and the poorer part of the deal.
People in Michigan and Ohio and Illinois and certainly in Iowa aren’t going to cherish not having football games in their stadiums this fall, but they’re biting their lips, pinching their noses and abiding by the decision that has been made.
You can tell Nebraska people don’t like not getting their way.
That’s why they jilted the Big 12 Conference to join the Big Ten nine years ago, a move that has more than doubled the Cornhuskers’ annual athletic department revenue.
Now there is speculation that this no-football-in-2020 ruling could be the beginning of another breakup.
At least one columnist said Tuesday that Nebraska never fit very well into the Big Ten anyway, which seems like an odd thing to say. Until now, it seemed that Nebraska was a better fit than Maryland and Rutgers, who joined the league a few years later.
But with the sort of childish, churlish approach Nebraska seems to be taking right now, it’s not going to fit very well into any conference.
One question that people are asking at this point — not just in Nebraska but in other places as well — is that if the NHL, NBA and MLB are able to have seasons in the midst of a pandemic then why can’t college football find a way? Why was this necessary?
First of all, those leagues are only a few weeks into the continuation of their seasons and MLB has already had plenty of problems. The St. Louis Cardinals haven’t played a game in about two weeks because of COVID-19 issues.
And the NBA and NHL are staging their seasons in a “bubble,’’ with all the games taking place at one or two sites and the athletes sheltered from the outside world.
That model isn’t going to work very well in college athletics because these are student-athletes who need to mingle with the outside world to fulfill the student part of the equation.
That’s why the Big Ten presidents felt this was the way to go. As lucrative as football is financially, they prioritized the health and well-being of their student-athletes.
And it’s hard to fault them for that.
