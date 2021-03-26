Nelson, Bees focused on 'St. X week'

For Jaxson Nelson, this week is what being a St. Ambrose football player is all about.

Nelson and the Fighting Bees visit 18th-ranked St. Xavier in a 2 p.m. Mid-States Football Association game Saturday, renewing a long-standing and hard-hitting rivalry.

“Every year, it’s a dogfight with them and this year won’t be any different,’’ Nelson said. “When St. X week comes around at St. Ambrose, it gets everybody’s attention and focus. This is a big week for us.’’

And for Nelson, this one is for keeps.

The outside linebacker who leads St. Ambrose in tackles is playing his senior season with the Fighting Bees, making every hit and every tackle a little more meaningful as his career nears an end.

He’s among the St. Ambrose players who won’t explore using the extra year of eligibility the NAIA has made available to them.

Like a number of his teammates, Nelson will earn his undergraduate degree on May 17. Two days later, the marketing major will be working in an operations training program with McLeod Express, a trucking firm based in Decatur, Ill.