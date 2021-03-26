Nelson, Bees focused on 'St. X week'

For Jaxson Nelson, this week is what being a St. Ambrose football player is all about.
Nelson and the Fighting Bees visit 18th-ranked St. Xavier in a 2 p.m. Mid-States Football Association game Saturday, renewing a long-standing and hard-hitting rivalry.
“Every year, it’s a dogfight with them and this year won’t be any different,’’ Nelson said. “When St. X week comes around at St. Ambrose, it gets everybody’s attention and focus. This is a big week for us.’’
And for Nelson, this one is for keeps.
The outside linebacker who leads St. Ambrose in tackles is playing his senior season with the Fighting Bees, making every hit and every tackle a little more meaningful as his career nears an end.
He’s among the St. Ambrose players who won’t explore using the extra year of eligibility the NAIA has made available to them.
Like a number of his teammates, Nelson will earn his undergraduate degree on May 17. Two days later, the marketing major will be working in an operations training program with McLeod Express, a trucking firm based in Decatur, Ill.
“For me, that puts a big emphasis on the games I do have left starting with this week,’’ Nelson said. “We haven’t beaten St. X since I’ve been here — it’s always a battle — but it would mean a lot to get that last one, to beat a top-20 team and keep chasing that conference title.’’
To accomplish that, the Fighting Bees know they will be chasing one of the top rushers in the NAIA.
Vance McShane, whose college career began at Western Illinois, leads St. Xavier and ranks fifth nationally with an average of 132 rushing yards per game.
With the skill the 5-foot-7, 190-pound Freeport, Ill., brings to the field, the 4-1 Cougars have put more of an emphasis on the run in their traditionally pass-oriented offensive approach.
That plays into what has become a strength of the Fighting Bees’ defense during a 3-2 start to the season.
St. Ambrose ranks sixth in the nation in defending the run, surrendering just 78.4 yards per game on the ground through five games.
“It all starts up front for us. All of those guys have been getting it done all season and the two middle linebackers, Ethan Miebach and Liam Kelly, they’re the same. We’ve got a lot of dogs to get after people with,’’ Nelson said.
Include Nelson in that equation.
He was a record-setting running back at the prep level for Maroa-Forsyth, but despite a highlight tape filled with strong, shifty runs as part of a resume that included rushing for 107 yards in an Illinois Class 2A state title game, Nelson had other ideas.
“I wanted to be a defensive guy,’’ Nelson said. “Everybody in high school thought I would be a running back in college, but that’s not what I saw. I just thought with my skill set and the physical nature that I like to play with that I was better suited for defense.’’
A few weeks into practices during his freshman year, St. Ambrose coach Mike Magistrelli understood his reasoning.
“He’s one of those guys that when you’re working with an offense and going against him on defense every day in practice, he drives you nuts,’’ Magistrelli said.
“When you’re sending him out there to play against an opponent that turns into being a good thing. He plays with such a high motor, a real high-energy guy. He’s difficult to block in a one-on-one situation, a high football IQ guy who knew what he was doing when he said he wanted to play defense.’’
Nelson leads the Fighting Bees in both solo and assisted tackles this season, combining for a team-leading 47 stops.
He has also recorded one tackle for a loss, intercepted one pass and broken up two additional passes.
Nelson initially played in the secondary for St. Ambrose, starting his career at free safety, but transitioned to the outside linebacker role he currently fills as his season progressed.
“It’s a position that feels super natural to me,’’ Nelson said. “It allows me to play instinctive football. At times, I find myself in a spot to play a physical area inside where I can make some plays against the run game and at times, I can be a D-back, play outside and make some plays in space.’’
It’s a role he wants to make the most of as St. Ambrose enters the final third of its initial nine-game regular-season spring schedule.
“I’ve learned so much here at St. Ambrose through football with my teammates, the staff, I’ve learned as much as I could learn in any classroom,’’ Nelson said. “I only have a few games left. I want them to be memorable and that starts this week.’’