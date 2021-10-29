New backs, same results add to Hawkeye challenge

IOWA CITY — The names have changed, but the recent results have been typically Wisconsin.
Two physical first-year running backs — players who weren’t even part of the program during spring football — are chewing up yards as the Badgers prepare for Saturday’s 11 a.m. game against Iowa in Madison, Wis.
Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen have provided answers to the questions Wisconsin had at the running back position at the start of the season.
The pair have combined for seven 100-yard rushing performances in the Badgers’ 4-3 start, none more emphatic that last week’s effort at Purdue.
Mellusi and Allen combined to run for 289 of the 290 yards Wisconsin collected on the ground in a 30-13 victory over the Boilermakers, a game in which Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz attempt just eight passes among the 59 plays the Wisconsin offense ran.
As Mellusi was gaining 149 yards on 27 carries, Allen was picking up 140 on 12 rushes, and both made a definitive impression on Iowa safety Kaevon Merriweather.
“They’re definitely both downhill runners,” Merriweather said. “They can definitely put a move on you in space and will definitely try to run you over if they get the chance.”
The pair have had plenty of opportunities to do that in recent weeks.
Mellusi, a 5-foot-11, 204-pound junior, transferred to Wisconsin in June after spending his first two seasons as a reserve at Clemson.
The 6-2, 238-pound Allen is a 17-year-old from Fond du Lac, Wis., who was recruited by Wisconsin as a linebacker.
He made the move to the offensive backfield after rushing for 1,047 yards and 21 touchdowns on 71 carries during an alternate spring football season played by a number of Wisconsin high schools this year.
Neither was necessarily in the picture as the Badgers began fall camp.
Jalen Berger was Wisconsin’s most experienced rusher entering fall camp, but was ultimately dismissed from the team earlier this month.
A broken ankle suffered during pregame warm-ups at Illinois ended the season for Isaac Guerendo.
Ready or not, that moved Mellusi and Allen into prime-time roles behind an offensive line that, not unlike ninth-ranked Iowa, found itself working through some early-season injury issues.
The two backs proved ready to go to work, combining for 276 yards on 39 carries in a 24-0 shutout at Illinois.
During the Badgers’ current three-game win streak, Allen has gained 379 yards on 46 carries and Mellusi has rushed 64 times for 352 yards. Allen has averaged 8.2 yards per carry, an effort Mellusi has complemented with an average of 5.5 yards per attempt.
“Both backs are running hard,” Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said. “And, they definitely feed off of each other.”
Wisconsin’s line has regained its health, and its running backs have regained a familiar look.
“What’s really interesting is if you look at their depth chart from last year, the running back position last year versus this year, you have three new names,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “Obviously, they did a really nice job — no slight to the players who were there last year — but they’ve really done a good job of addressing that position.”
Allen’s emergence has provided an effective 1-2 complement to Mellusi, and the pair have enough difference in styles to add to the difficulty of defending them.
While Allen is more of a typical physical power back, Mellusi has shown a willingness to run through defenders as well but has demonstrated a quick-cutting ability.
“They’re both big backs who really move,” Merriweather said.
Mellusi and Allen enter Saturday’s game against Iowa averaging 98.9 and 71.3 rushing yards per game, respectively.
The effectiveness of the Badgers’ offense in the win over a Purdue team which handled Iowa 24-7 in the Hawkeyes’ last game impressed Ferentz.
“They played, just watching the tape to me, pretty much flawlessly the other day,” Ferentz said. “I think you can say the same about Purdue two weeks ago (at Iowa). That’s an illustration of football. It’s not automatic. You don’t get to carry things over from one week to the next.”
Ferentz said the hope for any team is that it continues to build from one week to the next, although he said that process sometimes includes a step backwards.
“I think the key thing is to not overreact either way, just try to do what you can to keep moving forward and seeing what you can do to improve as a team,” Ferentz said, referencing the Hawkeyes’ objective in their first chance to bounce back from a loss this season.
Part of that will involve finding a way to deal with Mellusi and Allen.
“That’s the one thing, if you think about Wisconsin over the last 25-plus years, it usually starts with the running back position,” Ferentz said. “They’ve got somebody who you know who they are or you will soon learn who they are.”