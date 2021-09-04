New college football rules could catch you by surprise

The college football season is officially upon us and we have already seen some great action from Week 0 and Week 1.

So far, we have only come close to seeing any of the new rules come into play, but there are a few that will certainly get your attention when they do pop up.

Of course, there are a couple of rules that have become points of emphasis this season.

Again, targeting actions are reportedly going to be watched closely, according to Steve Shaw, national coordinator of football officials for the NCAA. So is a new rule that keeps coaches from coming onto the field to argue a penalty call or to talk to officials.

It was also pointed out that a new rule is in place that allows teams more room on their sidelines as they now have between the 20-yard lines on each end for players and coaches to stand. The reasons for that rule were two-fold, according to Shaw — to give teams more room for social distancing and to allow coaches to be closer to the red zone to watch the action and make substitutions.

Both of those make sense to me.

The biggest rule change that will catch everybody’s attention is how overtimes will be played out.