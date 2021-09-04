New college football rules could catch you by surprise

The college football season is officially upon us and we have already seen some great action from Week 0 and Week 1.
So far, we have only come close to seeing any of the new rules come into play, but there are a few that will certainly get your attention when they do pop up.
Of course, there are a couple of rules that have become points of emphasis this season.
Again, targeting actions are reportedly going to be watched closely, according to Steve Shaw, national coordinator of football officials for the NCAA. So is a new rule that keeps coaches from coming onto the field to argue a penalty call or to talk to officials.
It was also pointed out that a new rule is in place that allows teams more room on their sidelines as they now have between the 20-yard lines on each end for players and coaches to stand. The reasons for that rule were two-fold, according to Shaw — to give teams more room for social distancing and to allow coaches to be closer to the red zone to watch the action and make substitutions.
Both of those make sense to me.
The biggest rule change that will catch everybody’s attention is how overtimes will be played out.
Last spring, Augustana and Millikin battled in a four-overtime showdown that the visiting Big Blue eventually won. Both teams scored seven points in each of the first two overtimes and missed on mandated two-point conversion tries in the third overtime before Millikin scored a TD in OT No. 4 and missed another mandated two-point try. Augie then came up short on downs in the fourth extra session, losing the game 40-34.
This year, the overtime sessions will look decidedly different.
The first two overtimes will play out the same with each team getting a series that starts at the 25-yard line. First downs can be made as can field goals. Point-after touchdown tries can be either a one-point kick or a two-point conversion attempt.
But once we get to the third overtime, things change drastically.
Instead of getting the ball at the 20 and having a full series, teams will only have to try to make a two-point conversion from the 3-yard line.
“It’s the mission of the rules committee to develop and evaluate rules changes that will enhance the sports and protect the image of the game and enhance the student-athlete’s health and safety,” said Shaw in a video that was distributed this week. “Player safety is the top priority of the rules committee.”
And presumably that was the driving force behind the overtime rules change. This new format will surely limit the number of snaps.
In that Augie-Millikin game last spring, the Big Blue had 113 offensive snaps and the Vikings ran 66.
Usually anything approaching the 75-play range is a high number of snaps for both offensive and defensive teams.
To say the least, it will be interesting to watch how games play out should they get into overtime.