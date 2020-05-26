New Hawkeye QB has familiar starting point

"Especially in December, he looked like a college quarterback. He looked like a Big Ten quarterback in practice," Ferentz said in January.

"That’s practice, but we do competitive stuff against each other and all of us were pleased with what we saw, the growth he’s demonstrated. He seems to have all the right attributes. Now, it’s a matter of him getting himself ready and going out and competing."

His ability to do that during fall camp will determine whether the Hawkeyes have found their next starting quarterback or whether the job will be open.

While Petras is the only quarterback on the roster with any collegiate experience, Ferentz said that doesn't change the expectations.

"He’s going to have to earn it every day," Ferentz said last month. "It’s like everyone on our roster right now. If you’re there, you’ve got to keep it there."

Petras is among the Iowa players who remained in Iowa City when the university shifted to online classes for the second half of the spring semester, giving him a chance to work with a veteran group of returning receivers.