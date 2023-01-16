New-look Hawkeyes turn page to '23 season

With the start of spring semester classes at Iowa on Tuesday, the Iowa football program turns the page to 2023.

The Hawkeyes will begin the new year with a roster that has undergone multiple changes in the past two months, a byproduct of transfer portal opportunities that brought players to Iowa and sent others elsewhere searching for new opportunities.

The movement is a reflection of the current era in college football, something coach Kirk Ferentz recognized as movement was beginning to take place.

“Our roster is in a process of shifting, probably like every college football program in America right now,’’ Ferentz said last month prior to Iowa wrapping up an 8-5 season with a shutout of Kentucky in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

“These are uncharted times, certainly, with some of the new things that are going on in college football and really, we’re no different.’’

And as is the case with recruiting, the Hawkeyes have had their share of hits and misses in the players they have courted in the transfer portal.

Joining Iowa for the spring semester will be quarterbacks Cade McNamara and Deacon Hill, transfers from Michigan and Wisconsin, respectively.

Tight end Erick All followed McNamara, the starter on the Wolverines’ 2021 Big Ten championship team, followed McNamara to Iowa City.

Working to address needs, the Hawkeyes have also added players from other divisions.

Wide receiver Seth Anderson, the offensive freshman of the year in the FCS-level Big South Conference last season, and Daijon Parker, an offensive lineman who started for NCAA Division II Saginaw Valley State, are among players enrolled at Iowa this spring.

Two preferred walk-ons will join the five scholarship transfers at Iowa as well.

Hayden Large, a tight end who caught 62 passes for 950 yards and 12 touchdowns while playing NAIA football for three seasons at Dordt, and defensive end Jackson Filer, named the national junior college defensive player of the year last fall for Iowa Western, begin classes and winter workouts at Iowa this week.

Two players Iowa signed in its 2023 recruiting class in December, defensive lineman Anterio Thompson, a Dubuque native who played at Iowa Western, and Texas running back Terrell Washington Jr. are enrolled at Iowa for the spring semester.

While those nine players will join Iowa this week, the Hawkeyes will begin their winter work without 10 players who entered the transfer portal in the past two months.

Three have moved to other power-five programs. Receivers Arland Bruce and Keagan Johnson have left for Oklahoma State and Kansas State, respectively, and linebacker Jestin Jacobs has taken his game to Oregon.

Running back Gavin Williams and defensive back Dallas Craddieth found homes with Mid-American Conference programs, Williams at Northern Illinois and Craddieth at Kent State.

Cornerback Reggie Bracy will remain in the FBS level at Troy while reserve offensive lineman Josh Volk has transferred to Northern Iowa.

Three other Hawkeyes who entered the portal, quarterbacks Alex Padilla and Carson May and defensive back Terry Roberts, have not yet finalized future plans.