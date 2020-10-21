Newcomer Cronk provides Hawkeyes experience

“It was the first time I really have had to deal with any sort of injury and it’s been a challenge for me,’’ Cronk said.

He earned his undergraduate degree from Indiana in December and by that point, even after 40 starts in an Indiana uniform, he had decided to pursue graduate transfer opportunities.

“Sometimes, you have got to make tough decisions. There’s no one I respect more than that program. It did a lot for me and overall, I thought it was a great experience,’’ Cronk said. “But I’m excited for this next opportunity.’’

With Tristan Wirfs positioned to become an eventual first-round selection in this year’s NFL Draft, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz was among coaches who inquired about Cronk’s interest.

“From there, to me it was an easy decision,’’ Cronk said.

Iowa’s history of development of offensive linemen, and the success that many of those linemen have had at the next level, led Cronk to Iowa City.

“I have always had a lot of respect for the Iowa program. Playing in the Big Ten, you watch a lot of film and over the years, watching clips of Iowa’s line, I really appreciate the consistency they play with,’’ Cronk said.