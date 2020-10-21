Newcomer Cronk provides Hawkeyes experience

Coy Cronk may be the newest starter on the Iowa offensive line, but he’s also the Hawkeyes’ most experienced starter.
Cronk arrived in Iowa City in January as a graduate transfer from Indiana where he started 40 games at offensive tackle, a role he will in Iowa’s 2:30 p.m. season opener Saturday at Purdue.
It’s all familiar territory for Cronk, who grew up a couple of long touchdown passes away from Ross-Ade Stadium in Lafayette, Ind., where he competed on a 15-0 team at Central Catholic High School that won an Indiana small school state championship his senior year in 2015.
The Hoosiers liked what they saw in Cronk. The hometown Boilermakers, then toiling to a 2-10 record under Darrell Hazell, didn’t give him much of a look.
“I loved growing up in Lafayette, it’s a great place, great people, but Purdue, they didn’t offer,’’ Cronk said. “I was from a small school, graduated 60 kids in my class. I kind of had a big chip on my shoulder when I got to Indiana.’’
He turned that chip into motivation and made an immediate impact with the Hoosiers.
Cronk started at left tackle in all 13 games Indiana played in 2016, a true freshman competing and holding his own against Big Ten competition.
That was only the beginning for the 6-foot-5, 305-pound lineman who anchored the left side of the Hoosiers’ offensive front again in 2017, 2018 and at the start of a 2019 season that came to an abrupt end when the team captain suffered a broken ankle in the fourth game of the season.
“It was the first time I really have had to deal with any sort of injury and it’s been a challenge for me,’’ Cronk said.
He earned his undergraduate degree from Indiana in December and by that point, even after 40 starts in an Indiana uniform, he had decided to pursue graduate transfer opportunities.
“Sometimes, you have got to make tough decisions. There’s no one I respect more than that program. It did a lot for me and overall, I thought it was a great experience,’’ Cronk said. “But I’m excited for this next opportunity.’’
With Tristan Wirfs positioned to become an eventual first-round selection in this year’s NFL Draft, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz was among coaches who inquired about Cronk’s interest.
“From there, to me it was an easy decision,’’ Cronk said.
Iowa’s history of development of offensive linemen, and the success that many of those linemen have had at the next level, led Cronk to Iowa City.
“I have always had a lot of respect for the Iowa program. Playing in the Big Ten, you watch a lot of film and over the years, watching clips of Iowa’s line, I really appreciate the consistency they play with,’’ Cronk said.
“The way they play, that was a big factor in it and it was an easy decision.’’
The hard part was getting healthy enough to get back on the field.
Cronk said he has wrestled with good days and bad throughout the rehabilitation process, a time when nothing seems to have happened quickly enough but something he has now moved beyond.
The consistency from one day to the next has improved and Cronk continues to adjust to new terminology and technique that is expected of all Iowa linemen.
Ferentz said the timing of Cronk’s arrival is good, allowing returning Hawkeyes additional time to continue their development while providing Iowa with a right tackle to anchor the other side of a line which returns fourth-year starter Alaric Jackson at the left tackle position.
“We lost a really good player in Tristan, who’s doing really well right now,’’ Ferentz said. “We lose a guy who you could really count on who had that experience level and it’s nice to have another guy who is also pretty experienced. We are thrilled to have him.’’
The feeling is mutual.
Cronk welcomes the chance for a homecoming this weekend in the delayed start to the Big Ten season.
He said he respects the job Jeff Brohm has done in rebuilding the Purdue program over the past four years, getting his team involved in the community and re-energizing the Boilermakers fan base.
Purdue, Cronk said, wasn’t an option he considered when he decided last fall to transfer.
“Being a team captain at Indiana, just having the respect I do for Indiana, to me it didn’t seem like the best move,’’ Cronk said. “I really wasn’t in the business of trying to disrespect anyone or anything like that. It was already a tough decision and I didn’t want to throw oil on the fire.’’
Instead, he ended up where he wanted to be.
“I’m glad I’m here and I’m anxious to get started,’’ Cronk said.
