Newell anchors Cyclones' offensive line

AMES — Iowa State has the nation’s leading rusher in Breece Hall and quarterback Brock Purdy has taken the fewest sacks in the Big 12.

Those two playmakers get the headlines but the big fellas up front need to get some credit where it is due.

Coach Matt Campbell has talked about how left tackle Sean Foster has revitalized his career in his senior season and how junior left guard Derek Schwieger has filled in well for the injured Trevor Downing. He’s also talked about the two freshmen on the right side of the line, Darrell Simmons and Jake Remsburg, and the job they’ve done as young players.

But junior Colin Newell has steadily, and quietly, led Iowa State’s offensive line into becoming one of the best lines in the Big 12.

"He’s the anchor," Campbell said of the Ames native. "Colin is really a special young man. He’s a young man that is an incredible leader. He's a young man that has loved Iowa State from the first day that I had the opportunity to meet him.

"One of the things that I knew about Colin is Colin would someday become the best version of himself that he could be."

That path took a bit of a detour last season when he was a sophomore. Newell got hurt in Iowa State’s first game of the season.