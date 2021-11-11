Next man up: Bhardwaj makes his presence known for Vikings

Among athletic teams, the phrase “next man up” has become as much of a mantra as it has a reminder.
Thinking you are ready when your opportunity arises is one thing.
Stepping in and actually doing the job at an elite level is another.
Cole Bhardwaj has proven that no matter where you start a football season, it's how you finish it that matters most.
The Augustana College sophomore began the season in a three-way battle with classmates Jason Grimes and first-year transfer Thomas Hall. Both Grimes and Hall earned starts ahead of Bhardwaj in the early stages of the season.
Then both suffered knee injuries.
Suddenly it was Bhardwaj's turn at the helm, and he has stepped up admirably in his four starts for the Vikings after getting thrown into a tough situation when Grimes went down early in a 45-0 loss at fifth-ranked Wheaton.
“When Jason went down and I had to go in, I thought there were definitely things to work on,” said Bhardwaj. “But I thought I held my own in that game being with those guys for the very first time.”
He took some lumps in that game and the following week in a 31-7 loss to Washington University. He orchestrated a 32-yard scoring drive to open that game that consisted of six rushing plays for positive yards and one incomplete pass.
It was a rough first start, though, as he was sacked three times and completed 10 of 24 passes for 70 yards.
“He's a mentally tough kid. Very even keeled,” said Augie coach Steve Bell. “I think that bodes well for the situation that he didn't get flustered and just kept working.”
Since his debut, things have steadily improved for the 6-foot-1, 200-pounder out of Jacobs High School in Algonquin, Ill., where he was only a starter his senior season.
In his next start, against Carroll, he completed 24 of 36 passes for 316 yards while being picked just once. One of his two touchdown passes was a 73-yarder to Bobby Inserra.
But in that 29-26 overtime loss, he lost fumbles on two of the five times he was sacked.
In his last two starts, Bhardwaj has completed 44 of 66 passes for 562 yards. He has five touchdown tosses (four in last week's 48-7 victory over Elmhurst) and has been picked off just twice.
“If you're open, Cole will get you the ball because he knows our offense like the back of his hands and makes good decisions, typically,” said Bell.
And now there is an air of confidence to go with the 19-year-old's gunslinging abilities.
“We were still trying to get it together vs. Wash-U and I think we've been clicking the last three weeks,” said Bhardwaj, admitting he was trying to do too much in his first start. “Against Carroll, Elmhurst and Carthage I thought we've all clicked very well — me and the receivers.”
Bell knew Bhardwaj was capable of taking over and succeeding and has been happy with how the one-time third-stringer has performed.
“He's definitely, in my opinion, one of the smartest football players on our team, football IQ wise,” said the coach. “I think that has helped move him into this role he is in right now.”
Understanding the offense was always something Bhardwaj excelled at, said Bell, and that has helped him make huge strides in three weeks as the starter heading into Saturday's season finale at rival Illinois Wesleyan.
Bell said Bhardwaj's biggest improvements have come mentally “with game scenarios, where to go with the ball,” said Bell. “... Making quick decisions — the ball doesn't hang in his hands very long because he understands what we're doing.”
After last week's romp of Elmhurst, Bhardwaj credited his offensive line with making things work and moving the Vikings' record to 4-5. In addition to the running game emerging the last three weeks, they have been doing a better job at keeping him upright in the pocket and with plenty of time to find receivers.
“I tell the line every week to give me three seconds and they gave me five seconds,” he said after not being sacked in last Saturday's home finale. “They were giving me everything I asked for. Everything opened up with the time I was given.
“It was nice to chuck the ball around, and the run game was there, too. I think a lot of it was the pass set up the big runs.”
In the last three games, Augie's offense has averaged 444 yards and 38.7 points per game. Those are numbers the accounting and finance major can enjoy.
Through the first six games — which included games at top-ranked North Central and fifth-ranked Wheaton and Bhardwaj's first start against Washing-U, the Vikings averaged 13.7 points per game.
That improved offense has also helped take some of the pressure off a defensive unit that has also been better at stopping opponents since it can get off the field a bit more.
“It's been a blast,” said Bhardwaj of the last three weeks. “It's a lot different coming from the sideline giving signals when you are another coach. It's awesome finally being the guy and getting coached by my teammates, Liam (Crawley), Jackson Castleman, and Coach Bell. It's been a blast going out there and winning games and being able to celebrate with all the guys.”
His emergence has also created what should be a unique situation entering the 2022 season. The Vikings will have three QBs in camp who have started games and enjoyed success.
“It'll be a fun and interesting camp,” said Bhardwaj, who picked Augie over St. Ambrose among his final two college choices. “Competitors like it and I'm a competitor. And I know those guys are going to do their best to be the starter.”