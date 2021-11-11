Next man up: Bhardwaj makes his presence known for Vikings

It was a rough first start, though, as he was sacked three times and completed 10 of 24 passes for 70 yards.

“He's a mentally tough kid. Very even keeled,” said Augie coach Steve Bell. “I think that bodes well for the situation that he didn't get flustered and just kept working.”

Since his debut, things have steadily improved for the 6-foot-1, 200-pounder out of Jacobs High School in Algonquin, Ill., where he was only a starter his senior season.

In his next start, against Carroll, he completed 24 of 36 passes for 316 yards while being picked just once. One of his two touchdown passes was a 73-yarder to Bobby Inserra.

But in that 29-26 overtime loss, he lost fumbles on two of the five times he was sacked.

In his last two starts, Bhardwaj has completed 44 of 66 passes for 562 yards. He has five touchdown tosses (four in last week's 48-7 victory over Elmhurst) and has been picked off just twice.

“If you're open, Cole will get you the ball because he knows our offense like the back of his hands and makes good decisions, typically,” said Bell.

And now there is an air of confidence to go with the 19-year-old's gunslinging abilities.