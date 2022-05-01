Next step begins for free-agent signings

Iowa safety Jack Koerner took on the NFL draft process looking for any opportunity.

From being selected in the seven-round draft to embracing a free-agent chance, the all-Big Ten defensive back has prepared to take on whatever comes his way.

“This program has a history of free agents making rosters and playing in the NFL. The work ethic, the drive, that’s part of Iowa football and we all carry that forward no matter how things play out,’’ Koerner said following the Hawkeyes’ pro day earlier this spring.

For Koerner and four of his teammates as well as for seven players from Illinois, five from Iowa State and one from Northern Iowa that future began by signing free-agent contracts once the NFL concluded its seven-round draft on Saturday.

Koerner was one of two Hawkeye defensive backs signing as free agents. He inked an opportunity with the New Orleans Saints while Matt Hankins signed with the Atlanta Falcons.

Hawkeye running back Tyler Goodson, Iowa’s rushing leader the past three seasons, signed with Green Bay, while defensive end Zach VanValkenburg has a free-agent opportunity with the Las Vegas Raiders and kicker Caleb Shudak signed with the Tennessee Titans.

Illinois, which had 22 seniors take advantage of an extra year of eligibility last fall, had seven players beyond the three who were drafted sign free-agent contracts.

Quarterback Brandon Peters and kicker James McCourt, who both signed with the Los Angeles Chargers, were joined by five defensive players in signing free-agent contracts.

Other Fighting Illini players signing included defensive lineman Roderick Perry II with Cleveland, edge rusher Owen Carney with Miami, linebackers Jake Hansen with Houston and Khalan Tolson with Jacksonville and defensive back Tony Adams with the New York Jets.

Not only did Iowa State have four players drafted, its most since having an equal number chosen in the 1977 NFL Draft, the Cyclones had an additional five players sign free-agent contracts once the draft ended Saturday.

Linebackers Mike Rose and Jake Hummel signed with the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams, respectively, while tight end Chase Allen signed with the Chicago Bears, offensive lineman Derek Schweiger with the New Orleans Saints and kicker Andrew Mevis signed with Jacksonville.

Northern Iowa wide receiver Isaiah Weston signed with the Cleveland Browns.

Weston, who joined the Panthers’ first-round draft pick Trevor Penning at the NFL Combine, led the Football Championship Subdivision with an average of 23.86 yards per reception last season while compiling 883 yards.

