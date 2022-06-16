NFL Hawkeyes help Q-C Rally for Reid

It’s not every day young football players get a chance to be on the same field and learn skills from an NFL player.

But next Friday will be that day in Davenport.

A number of current and former NFL players who played college football at Iowa will join the camp’s head coach, Jake Gervase, in taking part in the second annual Rally for Reid Football Camp at Jack & Pat Bush Stadium on the Assumption High School Campus.

“Who wouldn’t want to take part in an offensive line drill with Tristan Wirfs or pick up some pointers at quarterback from Nate Stanley? We have an awesome group of coaches who will be there to work with the kids,’’ Gervase said.

All of the coaches taking part in this year’s camp were Hawkeye teammates of Gervase, an Assumption alum and safety on a Los Angeles Rams team which won the Super Bowl earlier this year.

He will be joined by Wirfs, Stanley, Josey Jewell, Ben Niemann, Parker Hesse, Nick Niemann, Keith Duncan, Nick Easley, Alaric Jackson, Jack Heflin, Kyler Schott, Jordan Canzeri, Caleb Shudak, Dane Belton, Austin Blythe, Tyler Linderbaum and Matt Nelson at the camp.

As was the case a year ago, Gervase said his former teammates welcome the chance to help out at the camp.

“Their willingness to come spend the day working with kids says a lot about the type of guys who are part of the University of Iowa football program and about the cause the camp supports,’’ Gervase said.

All proceeds from the camp go to the Rally for Reid Foundation, which supports pediatric cancer research and Iowa families impacted by pediatric cancer.

It is named after Reid Gleeson, celebrating the bravery and resilience of the first-born son of Megan and Bill Gleeson who battled cancer throughout his life before passing away at the age of 5 on Oct. 13, 2020.

The initial Rally for Reid Football Camp raised approximately $70,000 for the foundation, helping it support others who find themselves in a similar situation.

Beyond important dollars which help fund research, the Rally for Reid Foundation

“In year two, we hope to make it all bigger and better,’’ Gervase said.

A timed 40-yard dash and change-of-direction drills have been added to activities campers will take part in this year as they work with and learn from camp coaches.

Registration, available through a link at rallyforreid.org, remains open for each of the three 90-minute camp sessions on June 24, each designed for a specific age group of players.

A camp for players entering kindergarten through second grade this fall begins at 9 a.m., a camp for players beginning third through fifth grade starts at 11:30 a.m. and one designed for players entering sixth through ninth grade starts at 2 p.m.

The cost for each session is $75, which includes a Rally for Reid football camp t-shirt and a football that can be signed by camp coaches at the end of the session.

In addition to the football camp, organizers are hosting an online auction of autographed jerseys and footballs signed by camp coaches and other former Hawkeyes and are offering a new game day spirit camp next Friday.

The online auction link at rallyforreid.org will go live on Sunday and all proceeds will benefit the foundation.

Former Iowa spirit squad members and dancers and current St. Ambrose dance and cheer squad members will lead activities at the Rally for Reid Spirit Camp, which will take place at the Wellness and Recreation Center on the St. Ambrose campus.

It is designed for participants entering kindergarten through ninth grade next fall and will run from noon-2:30 p.m.

Participants will be split into age groups and taught dance and cheer skills and a routine that will be performed during the last 10 minutes of camp. That camp has a cost of $45 and a registration link can be found at rallyforreid.org.

“Megan Gleeson has been involved with cheer and dance at St. Ambrose and the spirit camp seems like a great complement to the football camp,’’ Gervase said. “It goes to support a great cause.’’

